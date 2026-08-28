Coco Gauff Breaks Silence on Mom’s Blunt US Open Ticket Post

No congratulations. No birthday message. Years without a conversation.

Then comes a request for eight tickets in Coco Gauff’s US Open player box.

That was the scenario Gauff described Friday when asked about her mother’s Instagram message telling family and friends that the free tickets had run out. The 2023 US Open champion did not distance herself from the post. She defended it.

“It was needed,” Gauff said during her US Open pre-tournament news conference. “It was directed toward a few family and friends.”

Her response explained what happens when a Grand Slam homecoming turns the people closest to a player into an unofficial ticket office. For Gauff, the frustration involved more than limited seats. It involved relationships that seemed to resume only when somebody wanted something.

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Coco Gauff Explains Why Her Mom Drew the Line

Candi Gauff’s Thursday Instagram post said her daughter’s available US Open tickets were already allocated. She encouraged people to buy tickets and advised against requesting more than two, according to the WTA’s report.

Coco initially thought the post was something else entirely.

It featured a photograph of her holding the Cincinnati trophy, so she assumed her mother had shared a celebratory message. A reaction on Threads prompted her to return and read what Candi had actually written.

The explanation was familiar enough.

“You haven’t spoken to someone for years, they don’t say congrats or happy birthday or nothing and then they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m in New York. Can I have 8 tickets to your match in your box, please?’” Gauff said.

Eight seats would be a substantial request from anyone. Coming from someone who had not maintained contact, it became an example of the expectations her family was struggling to manage.

Gauff acknowledged that the tournament provides players with tickets. That does not mean she can accommodate everyone who reaches out.

“They give us tickets here but you know, they were selling in advance,” she said. “So it’s not like I can give all these people tickets.”

‘Absurd’ Requests Created Stress for Gauff’s Parents

The requests often bypass Gauff herself.

People contact her mother, father or another member of her team, leaving those around her to answer questions and decide whom they can accommodate.

“Last year they were really stressed out between my mom and my dad trying to accommodate everyone,” Gauff said. “If we have it, we’ll give it. It was just stressful for them.”

She did not know which message pushed her mother to make the public announcement. Someone, she suggested, must have supplied the “final straw.”

New York and Wimbledon generate particularly strong interest, Gauff said. Her family tries to help, but the demands can exceed what is reasonable.

“We try our best to accommodate everyone,” she said. “But some of their requests are.. you’d be surprised how absurd they are.”

Gauff enters this US Open after winning Cincinnati and will face Zeynep Sonmez in the opening round.

Before that assignment, she made another position clear. Her mother’s message was not a rejection of support. It was a limit on what that support could reasonably ask in return.

The family was happy to share the experience when tickets were available. It could not promise eight seats every time an old acquaintance remembered Gauff was playing.