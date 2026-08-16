Alex Eala Makes Candid Admission About Coco Gauff After Viral ‘Rush Hour’ Post

Alex Eala and Coco Gauff have moved beyond doubles partners and occasional opponents. Their growing friendship now includes enough comfort for Eala to embrace a viral joke that has followed them around the WTA Tour.

After advancing at the Cincinnati Open, Eala was asked during her post-match studio interview about the “Rush Hour”-inspired TikTok she posted featuring the two young tennis stars.

Gauff offered an enthusiastic verdict in the comment section, writing “goated caption” alongside crying emojis.

For Eala, however, publicly embracing the joke required some careful consideration.

“When we first partnered up in Rome, I started seeing that online,” Eala said. “But I was trying to scope the scenes. I didn’t know where our friendship was at with Coco yet.”

That has since changed.

“Now we’ve gotten more comfortable,” Eala said. “I’m more confident in being able to crack more jokes with her.”

Alex Eala Explains Viral ‘Rush Hour’ Reference

The social-media comparison drew its inspiration from the 1998 buddy-cop comedy starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. Fans began linking Eala and Gauff to the movie after they teamed up in doubles at the 2025 Italian Open.

Eala was not born until 2005, seven years after the original film arrived in theaters. The reference still landed.

“It was a great reference,” Eala said. “I think it’s super funny.”

Eala and Gauff reached the doubles quarterfinals in Rome despite entering the tournament as a first-time pairing. Their connection continued beyond that week.

They practiced together at Rod Laver Arena before the 2026 Australian Open, a reunion that drew attention as both prepared for the season’s first major.

They have also become familiar as opponents.

Gauff defeated Eala 6-0, 6-2 in the Dubai quarterfinals in February, then praised the Filipina star for bringing a new audience to tennis. Gauff joked that she imagined Eala’s supporters were cheering for her whenever the heavily pro-Eala crowd erupted.

Their next meeting ended under more difficult circumstances. Gauff retired with a left-arm problem while trailing Eala 6-2, 2-0 at Indian Wells. Eala became emotional afterward and wished her friend a quick recovery.

Alex Eala’s Friendship With Coco Gauff Evolves

The “Rush Hour” exchange offered a lighter window into a friendship developing alongside one of the tour’s emerging rivalries.

Both players understand the demands of becoming internationally recognizable at a young age. Gauff has lived with that attention since her Wimbledon breakthrough at 15, while Eala’s historic rise has transformed her into a national sports figure in the Philippines.

Eala discussed the TikTok after advancing in Cincinnati when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired while trailing 6-1, 3-0. The victory sent Eala into a first career meeting with Amanda Anisimova and lifted her to a projected career-high No. 18 in the live rankings.

Even amid that rapid climb, Eala is finding room for friendships and jokes.

Her initial caution around Gauff has disappeared. If Gauff’s “goated caption” response was any indication, Eala read the room perfectly.