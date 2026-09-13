Elena Rybakina Sends Classy Message to Aryna Sabalenka After US Open Win

Elena Rybakina took Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open crown, ended her rival’s long reign atop women’s tennis and walked away from Arthur Ashe Stadium with the biggest prize of her season.

Then she made sure Sabalenka heard what she thought of her.

Rybakina defeated the two-time defending champion 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in Saturday’s US Open final, securing her first title in New York and third Grand Slam championship. The victory also punctuated a tournament in which Rybakina clinched the world No. 1 ranking for the first time.

During the trophy ceremony, the normally reserved Rybakina turned toward Sabalenka and delivered a heartfelt message.

“You are a great champion,” Rybakina said. “It’s so difficult to play against you. You pushed [me] to such limits. I was diving on the court and just trying to get all the possible balls.”

She then congratulated Sabalenka and her team for everything they have accomplished.

It was a fitting tribute after another punishing chapter in one of the defining rivalries in women’s tennis.

Elena Rybakina Ends Aryna Sabalenka’s Reign

Sabalenka entered the final chasing a third consecutive US Open title and riding a 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows. Rybakina stopped both pursuits with a decisive third set, pulling away after Sabalenka had forced the match into a decider.

The ranking change had actually been secured three days earlier.

Rybakina’s three-set quarterfinal victory over Zheng Qinwen guaranteed she would become the 30th woman to reach No. 1 in the WTA rankings, ending Sabalenka’s 99-week stay at the top. Rybakina will officially assume the No. 1 ranking when the new list is released.

Winning the championship against the woman she was replacing only made the moment more emphatic.

Rybakina now owns three major titles: Wimbledon in 2022, the Australian Open in 2026 and the US Open in 2026. She also became one of the few women this century to win both hard-court majors in the same season.

Rybakina Falls for New York After Years of Frustration

The run was even more unexpected because Rybakina arrived in New York managing an injury and with little history of success at the tournament.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect nothing like this coming to this tournament,” Rybakina said during the ceremony. “I’ve been dealing a little bit with the injury, but somehow everything aligned together on my side.”

For years, New York had been the major where Rybakina could not make a meaningful breakthrough. She had never advanced beyond the fourth round before this tournament.

That made Saturday’s scene particularly surreal.

“I honestly was coming here for the last 10 years, and it was never successful,” Rybakina said. “Nothing close to that.”

She thanked her team, family and the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd before admitting New York had finally won her over.

“I’m falling in love with New York more and more,” she said.

After a fortnight that delivered her first US Open championship, the world No. 1 ranking and another victory over Sabalenka on the sport’s biggest stage, Rybakina finally has plenty of reasons to love it.