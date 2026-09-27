How to Watch Alex Eala’s Asian Games Opening Match: Time, TV, Live Stream

Alex Eala has moved quickly from disappointment in Singapore to a bigger assignment in Nagoya.

Just days after a three-set loss to Tatiana Prozorova ended her run at the Singapore Open, the Filipina tennis star begins her quest for an Asian Games gold medal Monday, Sept. 28, against Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej in the women’s singles Round of 16.

Eala enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and, at No. 18 in the WTA rankings, the highest-ranked player in the women’s singles field. She received a first-round bye while Cheapchandej had to play her way into the matchup, dispatching Pakistan’s Mahin Aftab Qureshi 6-1, 6-1 in just 53 minutes on Sunday.

Here’s what fans need to know about Eala’s Asian Games opener.

When Does Alex Eala Play at the Asian Games?

According to the Asian Games order of play, Eala and Cheapchandej are scheduled for Centre Court on Monday, Sept. 28.

Eala is the third featured match on the court, rather than playing at a fixed 9 a.m. start time.

Centre Court action begins at 9 a.m. Philippine time, with Japan’s Hayato Matsuoka facing Hong Kong’s Kairan Thompson in men’s singles. A women’s doubles match featuring Japan against Nepal follows, with Eala and Cheapchandej taking the court after that match concludes.

Because the length of the preceding matches will determine when Eala takes the court, fans should follow the official Aichi-Nagoya 2026 results site for live order-of-play updates.

How to Watch Alex Eala vs. Patcharin Cheapchandej

Filipino fans will be able to watch Eala’s Asian Games campaign live.

Cignal, the official Philippine broadcaster of the Games, spent an additional Php 1 million (roughly $16,000) to deploy its own cameras and digital equipment at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center after tennis was left off the list of sports guaranteed a live world feed from the host broadcaster.

Asian Games coverage in the Philippines is available through One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play and Pilipinas Live. Additional coverage listings include RPTV and the One Sports YouTube channel.

That extra production effort ensures one of the Philippines’ biggest medal hopes won’t be competing out of sight back home.

Eala should know something about the player waiting across the net.

She defeated Cheapchandej 6-3, 6-4 in their only previous meeting at the 2022 ITF W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand. Eala went on to win that tournament.

Four years later, the gap between them has widened considerably.

Eala enters Monday ranked No. 18 in the world, while the 31-year-old Cheapchandej is No. 510. The Thai veteran owns 13 ITF singles titles but has never climbed higher than No. 356 in the WTA rankings.

Eala also arrives with something to prove after her Singapore Open ended earlier than expected. Prozorova rallied from a set down to eliminate the third-seeded Filipina 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a marathon that lasted more than three hours.

Eala Chases Asian Games Gold — and Potential Olympic Berth

There is considerably more riding on Eala’s week in Nagoya than another medal.

Under the International Tennis Federation’s qualification system for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the men’s and women’s singles champions at the Asian Games can secure an ITF Place in the Olympic field, provided they satisfy the remaining eligibility requirements.

The champion must be ranked inside the world’s Top 500 and their country cannot already have filled its four-player singles quota through direct qualification. Eala, currently ranked No. 18, is comfortably inside the ranking threshold.

The 2026 Asian Games will award the first ITF Places available for the Los Angeles Olympics.

That adds another layer to Eala’s decision to choose Nagoya over Beijing.

The Asian Games tennis competition overlaps with the China Open, a mandatory WTA 1000 tournament for a player of Eala’s ranking. Eala elected to represent the Philippines instead, even with the possibility of a WTA penalty hanging over that decision.

The Philippine Tennis Association formally requested an exemption from the WTA on Eala’s behalf. No fine or penalty has been confirmed, but if the exemption is denied, Eala could face a $10,000 fine and receive zero ranking points for the mandatory Beijing event.

Eala never wavered on where she wanted to be.

“You know, the Asian Games happens once every four years,” Eala said earlier this month while explaining her decision. “I just found myself drawn to compete in that over other stuff.”

She already knows what an Asian Games podium feels like. Eala won bronze medals in women’s singles and mixed doubles at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Nagoya presents something different.

Eala arrives as the No. 1 seed, the highest-ranked woman in the singles draw and a legitimate gold-medal contender. Winning the tournament would not merely improve the color of the medal she brought home three years ago. Subject to the ITF’s eligibility requirements, it would also put her on the path to representing the Philippines at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Her pursuit begins Monday against a familiar opponent.