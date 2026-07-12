Jannik Sinner’s Full Relationship History Including Glamorous Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic

Jannik Sinner will compete for another Wimbledon title on Sunday, but the No. 1 tennis player in the world has also drawn attention off the court for his high-profile relationships.

The Italian star faces Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon men’s singles final after another dominant run through the tournament. As he prepares for one of the biggest matches of his career, one familiar face is expected to be cheering him on from the stands: Danish model Laila Hasanovic.

Sinner has largely kept his personal life private throughout his rise to the top of men’s tennis. Still, over the past several years, he has been linked to fellow tennis players, fashion models, and social media personalities.

Jannik Sinner Previously Dated Tennis Star Anna Kalinskaya

Before beginning his current relationship, Sinner dated Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

The relationship became public during the 2024 U.S. Open when the pair shared a kiss following one of Sinner’s matches. At the time, Kalinskaya was also competing on the WTA Tour and climbed into the world’s top 35 rankings.

The relationship eventually ended, although neither player publicly discussed the breakup in detail.

Earlier this year, Sinner told reporters he was not in a relationship after photos surfaced showing him walking with a model in Monaco.

“Also, off the court, I was surprised to see some pictures, which were nothing serious. I’m not in a relationship,” he said, according to Tennis Up To Date.

That comment came before his current romance became public.

Laila Hasanovic Became Part of Jannik Sinner’s Inner Circle

Rumors linking Sinner to Danish model Laila Hasanovic gained momentum during the 2025 U.S. Open after fans spotted what appeared to be a photo of Hasanovic on his phone’s lock screen.

Although Sinner initially declined to publicly identify his girlfriend, he acknowledged that he was in love.

Asked by Corriere della Sera whether he was in a relationship, Sinner replied, “Yes, but we don’t talk about our private life.”

Hasanovic is a model, fashion influencer and founder of the self-tanning brand NRD55. Before dating Sinner, she was in a long-term relationship with Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher.

According to Men’s Journal, an Italian journalist also spoke with owners of a gelato shop in Monaco, where Sinner and Hasanovic reportedly visit together.

The journalist said locals believe the couple is “in love.”

Jannik Sinner Confirmed His Romance During a Victory Speech

Although Sinner generally avoids discussing his personal life, he acknowledged Hasanovic publicly after winning the Vienna Open in October 2025.

During his on-court speech, he thanked several important people in his life.

“Thank you so much for the support. The work you put in, the effort. Also, to understand me at times, it is not easy, but thank you for putting in the effort,” he said.

He continued, “Everyone here, with family, my girlfriend, friends. To my whole team and also those watching at home. Thank you so much for the support.”

Sinner Prefers to Keep His Private Life Private

Despite growing public interest, Sinner has consistently said he wants to protect those closest to him.

Speaking with Vanity Fair Italia in 2024, he explained why he avoids sharing details about his relationships.

“I like talking about tennis, and sports in general,” Sinner said. “But if you’re referring to my private life, it’s true, I want to keep it that way. I want to protect the people closest to me, keeping them out of all this.”

Hasanovic has still been visible at several tournaments.

She watched Sinner compete at the Monte Carlo Masters alongside Formula 1 driver George Russell and his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt. She also joined Sinner’s family in the stands when he won the Italian Open earlier this year.

Most recently, Hasanovic was recognized by Vogue Scandinavia as one of the publication’s best-dressed stars of the week after attending events in Saint-Tropez.