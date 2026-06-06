Mirra Andreeva, French Open Women’s Finalist: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mirra Andreeva arrives at Saturday’s French Open women’s final as the No. 8 seed and clear favorite — a 19-year-old from Russia, with two WTA 1000 titles, an Olympic medal, and a career-high ranking of No. 6 in the world.

Her opponent is qualifier Maja Chwalińska, ranked No. 114. But Andreeva’s path to this point has its own story, built by a family that relocated twice across two continents, driven by a mother whose tennis obsession traces to a single televised match, and powered by a teenager who has been training for this moment most of her life.

Andreeva is From Siberia

Andreeva was born April 29, 2007, in Krasnoyarsk, a city of one million in Siberian Russia. She began collecting balls courtside around age 3 and started playing at 6. Her mother, Raisa Andreeva, set the family’s trajectory after watching Marat Safin win the 2005 Australian Open, convinced her daughters could one day reach the same stage, according to Aceify‘s Raluca G. The family moved from Krasnoyarsk to Sochi, then Moscow, and ultimately to the Elite Tennis Academy in Cannes, France — where Daniil Medvedev once trained — after Andreeva switched to distance learning to manage her schedule.

Who Are Andreeva’s Parents and Sister Erika?

Andreeva’s father, Alexander Andreev, managed her prize money and sponsorship earnings until she turned 18, staying almost entirely out of the public eye. Her older sister, Erika Andreeva — born June 24, 2004 — is a WTA Tour professional with three ITF titles, a career-high ranking of No. 67 in September 2024, and second-round appearances at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open that year, according to Tennis Tonic. The sisters trained together in Cannes and are 1-0 head-to-head — Erika’s win, at the 2024 Wuhan Open, according to EssentiallySports.

She Won an Olympic Silver Medal

At 15, Andreeva became only the third player that age to win a WTA 1000 match, doing so as a wildcard at the 2023 Madrid Open. The 2024 French Open brought a semifinal run. That summer, she won Olympic silver in doubles alongside Diana Shnaider, the same player Chwalińska defeated this week. In 2025, Andreeva captured WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Indian Wells final, and received Russia’s Medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, signed by President Vladimir Putin, per IZ.RU. Her coach since mid-2024 is former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez.

At Age 19, Her Career Earnings Top $6 Million

Nike has backed Andreeva since 2018. Rolex added her as a brand ambassador in January 2025, alongside Roger Federer and Coco Gauff. She also holds deals with Wilson and ISDIN skincare, and career earnings have surpassed $6.2 million, according to Aceify. She has no confirmed romantic relationship, according to Bolavip‘s Ariadna Pinheiro, but her most candid off-court admission is that she hates chemistry class, a fact she has volunteered in multiple press conferences.

She Can Win the French Open in Her First Try

Now facing the first qualifier to reach a French Open women’s final in Chwalińska, Andreeva reached Saturday’s final by defeating Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals, ending Kostyuk’s extended clay-court winning streak. She is the only top-10 seed remaining in the women’s draw. Sabalenka, Iga Świątek, and defending champion Coco Gauff all exited before the final weekend. At 19, this is her first Grand Slam final. The journey that brings her here started on a Siberian indoor court before she was old enough for school — and it ends, one way or another, on Saturday in Paris.