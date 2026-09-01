Naomi Osaka Announces ‘Dream’ Career News at US Open

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka takes on Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of the 2026 US Open on Monday, August 31.

Leading up to the Grand Slam tournament at Flushing Meadows, Osaka was a late scratch at the Cincinnati Open. While the two-time US Open champion initially credited fatigue, the truth is that she wanted to spend quality time with her daughter Shai, 3, at home.

“I think people forget my main job is to be a mom. This [tennis] is kind of like my side hustle a little bit. I just happen to be really good at it,” Osaka told reporters.

Osaka, who casually revealed she has a new boyfriend amid her run at the Washington Open, also feels prepared. “I do feel like I’ve played a lot of matches… Honestly, this is the surface that I’m most comfortable with,” she said.

Following her arrival in New York, the 28-year-old has leaned into her other passion, fashion. In between practices, Osaka made her way to Southampton to announce she’s taking her interest in style and design to the next level.

Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Line of Luxury Accessories

Osaka is known for stepping onto the court with a statement outfit. Now, she’s creating her own statement accessories. During a fireside chat at the Fame to Fortune Summit, Osaka showed off a prototype of one of her new handbags. She referred to the new brand as her “biggest dream” outside of tennis, Variety reported.

“Being a really good tennis player has given me a lot of amazing opportunities to invest and also just to surround myself with some really great people and I feel like that’s gotten me to this point where I want to create my own thing,” Osaka told Fortune‘s executive editorial director Diane Brady.

“It’s something that I want to pour all my energy into because I believe in it too with all my heart.”

Naomi Osaka Did a Fashion Photoshoot at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Before her practice sessions at the US Open, the tennis star served up looks everywhere from the media room to the gym. “Whenever the ideas come in my head, I just really want to do it,” she told reporters.

“Honestly, like, nothing I do, I do to make a statement,” she said of her photoshoots in and around the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. “I think it just ends up being that way.”

“But I literally do the things that I love to do, and I feel like people relate to it, and I’m really glad and grateful for that, because I feel like the type of person I am, a lot of people can see themselves in me. I really, honestly, I love that about myself.”