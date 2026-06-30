Serena Williams Opens Up About Wimbledon Return as Tennis Legends Weigh In on Her Comeback

Serena Williams will return to singles competition at Wimbledon for the first time in nearly four years when she takes on Maya Joint on Center Court. While much has changed in her life since her last appearance at the All England Club, the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion says simply stepping back onto the tennis court already feels like a victory.

Williams, now 44, last played singles at Wimbledon 1,396 days ago. Since then, she has welcomed a second daughter, expanded her business ventures, co-founded a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, and made a high-profile appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show. Despite those changes, she says returning to Wimbledon has felt surprisingly familiar.

Speaking with Clare Balding in an interview for BBC TV, Williams reflected on coming back to the tournament where she built much of her legendary career.

Serena Williams Says Wimbledon Return Already Feels Like a Victory

“It’s been a very easy retransition. I’m back in the house that I stayed in [for] several years,” Williams said.

“It’s nothing too new, and at the same time it’s everything new. Change is good.”

Williams said her expectations have shifted compared to earlier stages of her career.

“Success [for me] is just walking out there. I never expected to be here,” she said.

“Success is enjoying myself and sticking to my gameplan that my coach gives me, being disciplined – and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Williams also acknowledged that receiving a Wimbledon wildcard was an opportunity she did not want to pass up.

“I can name probably like a handful of people. I happened to be one of them,” she said.

“I thought, ‘I should really take this opportunity’. Who knows if I’ll ever make it here again? This could be it.”

“I was like, ‘What’s wrong with you, Serena? What are you thinking? Are you nuts?’ I have this great opportunity to showcase what I do best.”

Along with competing in singles, Williams will reunite with her sister, Venus Williams, in the doubles draw. Together, the sisters won six Wimbledon women’s doubles titles and combined for 12 singles championships between 2000 and 2016.

Fellow Tennis Stars Praise Williams Ahead of Wimbledon Comeback

Several current and former players have spoken about Williams’ return, with many pointing to both her enduring talent and the work she has put into preparing.

British hitting partner David Quayle, who helped Williams prepare before Queen’s Club earlier this month, described the experience of practicing with her in comments to BBC Sport.

“It’s a funny thing to see someone that you have watched their serve on TV for so many years, and then all of a sudden that serve is coming at you,” Quayle said.

“You’re fighting between admiring some of the shots and actually playing them. She’s got that kind of aura.”

“I’m starting to getting a little bit more used to seeing her over the other side of the net, but every day is special.”

World No. 12 Marta Kostyuk also practiced with Williams before the Championships and admitted she did not know what to expect.

“I was a little nervous. I’ve never hit a ball with her, never practised, never played a match, so I didn’t know what to expect,” Kostyuk told BBC Sport.

“She played really good. She still has an incredible serve.”

“She’s very good on grass – I’m very excited to see her play.”

Novak Djokovic and Maria Sakkari Share Expectations for Serena Williams

Maria Sakkari believes Williams’ shot-making remains among the best in tennis.

“I never had any doubt that the way she plays and her shot-making would be fine,” Sakkari said.

“They were ‘clean’, as always. I believe she will win matches, especially on grass.”

“After that, it will come down to how much she can endure over longer periods. I think that will be her biggest challenge.”

Novak Djokovic also praised the effort Williams has invested in preparing for another Wimbledon appearance.

“I’ve seen her in the gym more than when she was at her prime,” Djokovic said.

“It tells me that she really wants this to work out the best way possible.”

“It’s admirable, honestly, the effort she’s putting in. I just hope that she will enjoy it because she really deserves it.”

“He created something historical, legendary in her career. She deserves every applause she’s going to get.”