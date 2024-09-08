Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Sends Two-Word Message Before US Open Final

Tennis star Taylor Fritz can make history at the 2024 US Open on Sunday, September 8. After defeating Frances Tiafoe in five sets during the semifinals, Fritz could become the first American male to win a Grand Slam singles title in 21 years.

Fritz, the first American to even reach a major final in 15 years, will compete against Jannik Sinner at Arthur Ashe Stadium. While defeating Sinner, the world’s No. 1 tennis player, won’t be easy, Fritz has the unwavering support of his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, cheering him on at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Riddle, who’s dated Fritz, the No. 12 player in the world, for four years, sent a strong, but simple message on Instagram after her boyfriend clinched his first major final. “love, love 🤍🎾,” she posted.

Riddle, a social media influencer, is a staple at Fritz’s tournaments and regularly posts about his matches. On TikTok, where she has over 500,000 followers, Riddle announced her “personal mission” was “to make tennis cool again” in 2022, which was met with mixed reactions. Fritz, however, loved it.

He told reporters at Indian Wells that year, “I think what she did was awesome for our sport. It got a ton of people looking at it. I think you get your typical older fan who may be upset about it. I don’t understand how anyone can get upset about it. I’m the one that’s a professional tennis player, I’m the one that does this for a living. I 100% agree with everything in that video.”

Taylor Fritz Warned Girlfriend Morgan Riddle About His Difficult Schedule After They Met on a Dating App

Before the US Open started, Fritz opened up about the difficulty of his work schedule while also making time for Riddle. “It’s not easy with all the traveling we do, but we love being on the road and exploring new cities,” he told Sports Illustrated.

Riddle initially met Fritz on the dating app, Raya, after she moved to Los Angeles in 2020. While they spent a lot of time together during the peak of COVID, Fritz warned her from the get-go that he’s usually on the road the lot.

“I was like: ‘Look, this is not how it’s going to be. I don’t have this free time. I’m going to be traveling, like, every single week,’” he told The New York Times last month. “But I also said, ‘You know, it’s not a bad deal — you can travel all over the world, if you’re up for it.'”

Riddle was unfazed and the couple moved in together. She told People, “That’s one negative side is we can’t really celebrate things like that or holidays or anything. Usually, we’re on airplanes for Christmas. I think he had a match that day. We might have done dinner.”

Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle’s Comment About Jannik Sinner Resurfaced Ahead of the US Open Final

Tennis fans learned more about Fritz and Riddle while watching “Break Point,” as they were one of the couples featured in the Netflix docuseries. During one of the episodes, the couple discussed Fritz’s upcoming Grand Slam final opponent, Sinner.

Riddle asked, “How is Sinner playing right now?” before Fritz replied, “I mean, he’s been playing good all year.”

“He’s, like, fun to watch,” Riddle replied. “He’s so cute. He is!” As for Fritz, he laughed, as he wasn’t exactly sure how to respond to his girlfriend’s compliment for his opponent.