Venus Williams’ US Open Return Comes After a Major Change Away From the Court

Venus Williams is returning to the US Open for the 26th time in her career, and her husband, Andrea Preti, played a significant role in keeping the 46-year-old tennis star on the court.

Williams accepted a wild card into the singles draw and will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in primetime at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two-time US Open champion is seeking her first singles victory at her home major since 2019.

She will also compete in doubles alongside her younger sister, Serena Williams.

Venus never officially retired from professional tennis, but health concerns and injuries led to extended breaks from the sport. When she returned to competition in 2025 after a 16-month absence, she revealed that Preti encouraged her to keep going when she was considering slowing down.

Now, 29 years after her US Open debut, Venus is back for another run at Flushing Meadows.

Venus Williams Says Husband ‘Really Encouraged Me to Keep Playing’

Venus returned to competition at the Mubadala DC Open in July 2025 and immediately showed she could still win on the WTA Tour.

Her opening-round victory made her the second-oldest woman to win a WTA singles match, behind only Martina Navratilova, who won at age 47 in 2004.

Afterward, Venus credited Preti with helping motivate her return.

“He really encouraged me to keep playing,” Venus told Rennae Stubbs, via E! News. “There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill.”

Venus has also made it clear that she continues playing because she still wants to compete, rather than because she feels she has anything left to prove.

“I do what I do because I want to live life the way I want to, unapologetically, with no regrets, on my terms,” Venus told Tennis. “Do my terms always come out the way I want them to? No. But at least I tried to live on my own terms, and that’s super important to me.”

Following another return to competition, Venus similarly said she had “nothing to prove” and was “here for me because I want to be here.”

Andrea Preti Supported Venus Williams Through Health Challenges

Venus met Preti at a Gucci event in Lake Como during Milan Fashion Week in June 2024.

Their relationship began during an important period for Venus personally and physically. A month after they started dating, Preti was by her side when she underwent surgery for uterine fibroids.

“We were going through a lot,” Venus told Vogue, “and he supported me.”

Preti proposed in Tuscany in January 2025. The couple later exchanged vows in Italy before making their marriage official during a December celebration in Florida.

Through those changes away from tennis, Preti continued encouraging Venus to compete.

That support helped lead to her 2025 comeback and now another appearance on one of tennis’ biggest stages.