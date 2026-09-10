Texas Makes Game-Day Change After 13 Fans Sent to Hospitals Before Ohio State Showdown

Texas is preparing for one of the biggest home games of the college football season, but the Longhorns have another concern to manage before No. 1 Ohio State arrives in Austin.

Extreme heat created problems during Texas’ 59-7 season-opening win over Texas State on Sept. 5. Austin-Travis County EMS transported 13 people from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to area hospitals for a variety of medical complaints, according to FOX 7 Austin. Three of those cases could have been heat-related.

Temperatures reached 102 degrees during the game, with a heat index of 105. Now Texas is increasing its hydration resources ahead of Saturday’s nationally anticipated matchup with Ohio State.

The Longhorns had 16 free “water monsters” stationed throughout DKR for the opener. Athletic director Chris Del Conte announced this week that Texas will have 19 available against the Buckeyes. Fans are also permitted to bring one factory-sealed plastic water bottle of up to one liter into the stadium.

“Hydration starts NOW, so plan ahead for Saturday!” Del Conte wrote.

Texas Takes Extra Precautions Before Ohio State Game

Adding three more hydration stations might sound like a relatively small logistical adjustment, but the circumstances surrounding Saturday make the change important.

Texas expects another massive crowd after nearly 103,000 fans attended the opener, while the Ohio State matchup is already listed as sold out. The Buckeyes and Longhorns kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The evening kickoff should help compared with last week’s 2:30 p.m. start, but Austin is still expected to endure dangerous heat throughout the day. Forecasts call for temperatures around 100 to 102 degrees with the heat index potentially reaching 108. Conditions could still feel near 103 degrees around kickoff.

That means fans could spend hours tailgating, attending College GameDay and participating in other pregame events before they ever enter the stadium.

There is no perfect number of water stations for a crowd that large, and evaluating stadium hydration logistics requires expertise well beyond simply watching football. But the broader principle should be straightforward: when extreme temperatures and human safety are involved, there is little downside to being overly prepared.

If Texas has the ability to provide additional free hydration options, adding as many reasonable safeguards as possible makes sense.

Texas-Ohio State Heat Adds Another Layer to Massive Showdown

Saturday already carries enormous stakes on the field.

Texas enters the matchup after routing Texas State, while Ohio State arrives as the nation’s No. 1 team. The game will also mark the third consecutive season the two national powers have met.

But the conditions surrounding the game matter too.

Football games are ultimately entertainment. No result, rivalry or national ranking should take priority over protecting the people filling the stadium.

Texas has already taken a step by expanding its free hydration setup. After what happened during the opener, making sure those resources are plentiful and easy to access should remain one of the university’s biggest priorities Saturday.