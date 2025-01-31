Could Quinn Ewers Be the Cowboys’ Next QB? NFL Draft Predictions Heat Up

With Quinn Ewers leaving the Texas Longhorns for the 2025 NFL Draft, speculation is high on which team might pick him up. A few analysts are suggesting that the Dallas Cowboys might grab him. But how likely is this?

Speculation About Ewers Was Fueled in Part by Dak Prescott’s Injuries

While Ewers has dealt with frequent injuries and setbacks throughout his college career, he did still lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs. They lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, but some fans believe this was due to key calls made by Coach Steve Sarkisian in the fourth quarter, rather than Ewers’ abilities.

Ewers declared for the NFL 2025 draft in mid-January.

Sam Block from ESPN tweeted on January 15 that 16 teams would likely have interest in Ewers, including the Cowboys.

And RJ Young of “The Number One College Football Show” also suggested that the Cowboys might grab Ewers.

“It’s really going to be interesting to see if the Dallas Cowboys make a move on Quinn Ewers, if they make a move on Shedeur Sanders,” he said at about 2:45 into his video.

This video, however, was made before Sarkisian committed to stay on as head coach with the Longhorns, ending speculation that he might be poached by the Cowboys. Sarkisian signed a contract extension without taking any NFL interviews, Burnt Orange Nation reported.

And the Cowboys have since chosen Brian Schottenheimer for their head coach.

But still, some wonder if Ewers might be the Cowboys’ NFL choice, after a rough year that saw Dak Prescott sidelined with a season-ending injury in week nine. Plus, Ewers’ being a Texan might work in his favor.

The speculation is certainly circulating on X. One fan wrote in mid-January: “Quinn Ewers will be drafted by the Cowboys in the 2nd or 3rd round, if not 1st… Only 3 years left on Dak Prscott. Plenty of time to groom Ewers as the next QB.”

The Longhorns Wire shared their own opinion on why Ewers could be a Cowboys draft pick, including Jerry Jones’ liking the idea of drafting a Texas native. And while Prescott did sign a $240 million extension with the Cowboys, the Longhorns Wire suggested his contract could be restructured to free up some salary space that would allow Prescott to mentor Ewers.

Others Analysts Predict Ewers Could Go to the Seahawks, Raiders, Rams or Browns

Many analysts have other ideas for Ewers.

Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman of The Athletic released a mock draft in late January, and they predicted that Ewers would go to the Seattle Seahawks during the second round, where he would serve as a backup rookie.

Overall, draft analysts are considering Ewers to be a mid-late second round pick.

CBS Sports suggested he was most likely to be picked up by the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders or the Los Angeles Rams. They noted that his arm is “not elite” but a “clear strength,” and he needs to improve his ball placement.

“His overall accuracy must improve,” they added, along with his footwork.