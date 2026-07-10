Dana White Has 5 Options for Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

According to UFC president Dana White, he has five potential options for Conor McGregor if he beats Max Holloway at UFC 329.

McGregor and Holloway headline UFC 329 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s one of the biggest fights of the year, as McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon after five years away. Plus, it’s a rematch 13 years in the making after these two rivals previously met in 2013.

With so much on the line, White says he has five potential options laid out for McGregor if he wins this fight, plus three options for Holloway.

Dana White Lays Out 5 Scenarios for Conor McGregor

Speaking to “The Mac Life,” White said there are five options for McGregor’s next fight if he beats Holloway at UFC 329.

“Whoever wins, it’s a big win, and it’s a big step up in their careers, especially at this point in time. I mean, these are two guys that have done it all,” White said.

“I’ve got like five scenarios in my head if Conor wins, and I’ve got like three for Max if Max wins. So, it’s huge for both of them.”

The first option is likely a welterweight title shot against the winner of the UFC 330 main event between UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry. If McGregor beats Holloway, he could land that title shot.

The second option is a lightweight title shot against new UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in what would be a big-money fight for both men.

The third option could be a lightweight bout against the former lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. Again, this would be an absolutely massive fight for the UFC in Europe.

A fourth option could be a matchup against Paddy Pimblett, depending on what happens with his UFC 329 bout against Benoit Saint Denis.

And a fifth and final option could be McGregor against Jorge Masvidal, who is rumored to be making a return to the Octagon himself after several years away.

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Dana White Has 3 Options for Max Holloway

As for Holloway, White said he has three options for the Hawaiian if he emerges victorious against McGregor.

The first option would likely be a rematch with Gaethje, as Holloway previously beat him at UFC 300 when he scored arguably the most iconic KO in MMA history with his last-second face-plant knockout win over Gaethje at 4:59 of the fifth and final round. Even though this fight with McGregor is at welterweight, it feels more likely that Holloway will move back to lightweight, win or lose.

The second option is a welterweight title shot for Holloway against either Makhachev or Machado Garry, whoever wins at UFC 330. Again, it feels more likely that Holloway will move back down to 155 lbs, but you never know.

As for a third option, perhaps it’s a rematch against Topuria, but this time at lightweight, as their first matchup took place in the featherweight division two years ago. Without cutting so much weight, perhaps a rematch could look different at 155 lbs.