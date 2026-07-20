AJ McKee Lands Historic Title Fight After Major PFL Announcement

PFL star AJ McKee will have an opportunity to make history when he faces RIZIN featherweight champion Razhabali Shaidulloev.

Shaidulloev vs. McKee will headline SUPER RIZIN.5, which takes place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan on Sept. 10. The title fight will be contested under RIZIN rules.

Kyocera Dome has a rich sporting history, having hosted PRIDE FC events in the past. The 55, 000-seat venue currently serves as the home stadium for the Osaka Kintetsu Buffaloes in Japan’s NPB.

McKee, a former Bellator featherweight champion and Grand Prix winner, has a chance to add a pair of major championships to his resume. Although ‘The Mercenary’ is not the PFL featherweight champion, both the PFL and RIZIN featherweight titles will be on the line.

McKee enters the fight riding a three-fight winning streak and holds a professional record of 25-2. Shaidulloev, meanwhile, brings an unbeaten 19-0 professional record with all 19 victories coming by stoppage.

Shaidulloev also won each of his last four fights by 1st round KO/TKO.

The winner will become the first fighter to simultaneously hold the featherweight championship for two major promotions. UFC flyweight contender Kyoji Horiguchi previously accomplished a similar feat, when he simultaneously held the RIZIN and Bellator bantamweight titles.

PFL CEO John Martin Backs AJ McKee for Historic Title Fight

PFL CEO John Martin also shared his thoughts on AJ McKee competing in this historic cross-promotion title bout.

Martin expressed excitement and gratitude for this partnership with the Japanese-based promotion. He said he envisioned booking marquee fights for fans when he became PFL CEO.

Martin also said he will support McKee in his pursuit of history.

“When I became CEO at PFL, I made it my mission to bring together the best fighters and deliver the fights that fans want to see. Now, with this extraordinary partnership, I can’t wait to honor that promise and bring a truly unique and fresh opportunity for the MMA community to enjoy,” Martin said in a press release.

He added: “For me, it will be a special experience as I get to throw my full support behind one fighter, and I’m looking forward to being cageside to watch ‘The Mercenary’ bring the titles to PFL.”

RIZIN CEO Reacts to Shaidulloev vs. McKee

RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara also weighed in and shared his thoughts on the upcoming cross-promotion fight with PFL. Sakakibara called the cross-promotion a significant moment in the sport.

As a result, Sakakibara believes Shaidulloev and McKee will represent their respective promotions with honor.

“We are truly delighted to join forces with PFL on an epoch-making making initiative that will leave its mark on the history of combat sports worldwide,” Sakakibara said in a press release. “RIZIN and PFL have different rules, regulations and approaches to presenting combat sports. By coming together and embracing those differences, we are opening the door to an entirely new world. I firmly believe this represents a historic and revolutionary step forward.”

He continued:

“RIZIN’s undisputed featherweight champion, Razhabali Shaidulloev, and one of the defining stars of PFL, AJ McKee, will collide with their reputations and the pride of their respective organizations at stake.”