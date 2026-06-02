John Martin Discusses PFL’s Growth and Media Rights Deal: Exclusive

PFL CEO John Martin is thrilled with the promotion’s momentum and is pursuing new growth opportunities. Martin outlined the promotion’s strategy to expand its global reach and provide MMA fans with an entertaining product.

Martin was appointed CEO last year following Donn Davis’ departure. Since then, the PFL has moved away from its primary focus on tournaments. The promotion now focuses on matchmaking and rankings.

PFL boasts a talented roster featuring the likes of Usman Nurmagomedov, AJ McKee, Johnny Eblen, and Dakota Ditcheva. Martin expressed excitement about what’s ahead for the PFL and believes the promotion is heading in the right direction.

“We’ve moved to a more traditional champion in each weight class format, we’ve got rankings. I really wanted to showcase the best of the best that we have at the PFL and our fights and our matchmaking, where we place our events. And it seems like the response has been really, really positive,” Martin exclusively told Heavy Sports.

He added: “Our ticket sales are up nicely year over year, particularly in the U.S. And, our ratings are up on ESPN.”

John Martin Addresses PFL’s Media Rights Deal

John Martin also addressed the PFL’s current media rights deal with ESPN. While he has voiced some frustration, he stressed the importance of a solid distribution deal for the MMA promotion.

“We’ve had some pretty constructive discussions and continue to have some pretty constructive discussions with some parties in the U.S. And, I’m very hopeful and optimistic that we’re going to get a very more than satisfactory conclusion for us,” Martin exclusively told Heavy Sports.

He continued:

“It’s really important that we get strong distribution and in front of as many people as we can, and have a network or a platform environment that is very supportive of advancing the goals and aims of the league.”

Martin admitted that finding the PFL on linear television has been challenging at times. However, he is committed to addressing that and ensuring fans can easily find and enjoy the promotion’s events.

“If we’re making it hard for our fans to come and see us, imagine how popular it could be if we make it less hard, and we promote it a little bit,” he said. “We would like to have a supportive partner. And we’re trying to build something that is sustainable and to have the ambition to build a global sports brand is a big ambition.”

Martin Explains MMA Media Rights Strategy

Martin is no stranger to media rights deals and distribution, having previously served as CEO of Turner Broadcasting.

Now, Martin is applying the knowledge and experience he gained to finding the best partner for the PFL.

“I think bringing my vision, the new product to light, we don’t have a lot of time to showcase our progress in the U.S. because we’ve only just made these changes at the beginning of the year,” Martin exclusively told Heavy Sports.

He added:

“Demonstrating that the popularity of the promotion is going up, that our geographical demand, not only in the U.S., but outside the U.S. has been really, really strong this year,” he said. “It’s introducing our fans in the U.S. to a better product than they’ve seen from the PFL in the past, while continuing to grow and expand the brand around the world.”