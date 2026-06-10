Alex Periera Sends Warning to UFC Heavyweights Ahead of UFC White House

Alex Pereira wants an immediate return to the Octagon after he fights at UFC White House on June 14.

‘Poatan’ battles Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight strap and says he’ll push for a quick turnaround should he become the promotion’s first three-weight champion.

Ahead of his co-main event on the White House lawn, Pereira has issued a stern warning to other UFC heavyweights: Be prepared.

‘Start Training,’ Alex Pereira Promises Quick Return With White House Victory

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Pereira outlined his potential plans after his title win.

“I wanna fight as soon as possible after this fight,” Coach Plinio Cruz translated for Pereira. “Jon Jones, I don’t know if he’s training; Aspinall is maybe not gonna be ready. Those guys should be training right now, because as soon as this fight finishes, I wanna fight right after as soon as possible.

“[Best case scenario] let’s say I win next week and I don’t get hurt, and I’m injury-free. . . . All the heavyweights, I’m being nice, I’m letting you guys know. Be prepared, start training. Because as soon as this fight is finished, if I win and I’m healthy, I’m gonna push the UFC to let me fight right away.”

Alex Pereira Eyes Heavyweight Gold With Tom Aspinall Sidelined

Pereira may be positioning himself as a de facto heavyweight champion, somewhat similar to the role Aspinall occupied during Jones’ absence. The British champion remains sidelined following a double eye-poke injury sustained against Gane at UFC 321 in October last year.

White did confirm Aspinall vs. Pereira was the original plan for the White House, but tensions are strained. Aspinall’s new manager — and Dana White rival — Eddie Hearn, is vehemently fighting for Aspinall to get better pay in the UFC.

“I’m not going to let Tom Aspinall fight for the kind of money that’s in his contract,” Hearn told reporters. h/t ESPN. “To be involved in a fight against Pereira or Gane for literally 1/50th of the revenue of that show, [expletive] that. I won’t let him do it.

“It’s time those UFC fighters stop being mugs and start to understand that these people are taking advantage of them. They deserve better. . . . My advice to Tom Aspinall will be, ‘Don’t you dare take that fight for the money that’s in your contract.”

Whether Aspinall is negotiating the contract under the guise of an eye injury would be speculative. However, it doesn’t diminish Pereira’s standing on the White House card.

Interim belts are still recognised as championships in the UFC, and the Brazilian kickboxer would be the promotion’s first three-weight champ. Pereira secured the opportunity ahead of UFC White House co-star Ilia Topuria.

‘El Matador’ is also chasing history, targeting a third belt after defeating Justin Gaethje on June 14. He has outlined plans to take on Islam Makhachev for the undisputed welterweight belt later this year.

If Topuria pulls off that feat, he will usurp Pereira’s achievement by having undisputed gold in three weight divisions, and an undefeated record to match.