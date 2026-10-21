Amanda Nunes Announces Surprising News Ahead of UFC Return

Long-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes announced some surprising but good news ahead of her return to the Octagon.

Nunes returns to the Octagon after 3.5 years away at UFC 334 in November, when she battles former training partner-turned-rival Kayla Harrison for the promotion’s 135 lbs title.

Given Nunes has been away from the sport for so long, there have been some suggestions that she could just be coming back for this one big fight against Harrison and then ride back off into the sunset.

However, it appears that won’t be the case, as Nunes says she plans on defending the belt if she wins it back from Harrison.

Amanda Nunes Says She Will Fight Again If She Wins Belt

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Nunes said that if she beats Harrison at UFC 334 to reclaim the UFC women’s bantamweight title, she plans on fighting again and defending her title.

“You’ve got to defend the belt, and then we’re going to see,” Nunes said about potentially fighting again past the Harrison fight if she wins it.

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Kayla Harrison Has Said Retirement Is a Real Option

While it appears that Nunes will want to fight again should she get her hand raised at UFC 334, the same may not be true for Harrison, who has said that she is contemplating retirement if she beats Nunes.

For Harrison, Nunes represents the final true tough title challenger in her mind, as she has pretty much beaten everyone else in her path in the UFC, with no one coming up that fans would really think would give Harrison any trouble.

Nunes, though, is a very interesting matchup for Harrison, especially since the two used to train back in the day at American Top Team and thus know each other’s tendencies.

We’ll have to wait and see who wins this fight at UFC 334 and how the fight plays out before either of these women determines what’s next for either one of them, but there is a very real chance that MMA fans may get to see Nunes stick around for more than one fight if she beats Harrison.