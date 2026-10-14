Kayla Harrison Pondering Retirement Following UFC 334

UFC women’s bantamweight champion admitted that she is pondering retiring following her upcoming title defense at UFC 334.

Harrison battles long-time rival Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 334, which takes place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

While there are still plenty of potential matchups for her in the UFC women’s bantamweight division should she get her hand raised, that doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee that she will fight again.

Kayla Harrison Contemplating Retirement

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Harrison said that she is contemplating retirement following UFC 334, as she doesn’t see a fight for her that’s as big as the Nunes one.

“What if they offered me $10 million a fight? All I’m saying is that anything is possible. Of course, I’m already satisfied with my career. I can walk away tomorrow and be fine and have peace. This is for me. This is for me. Amanda is a worthy opponent. She brings out the best in me. I think I bring out the best in her, and it is worth my time and my effort to challenge myself against Amanda, and may the best woman win, and I’m excited about it. But I don’t have to fight again. I’m good,” Harrison said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Valentina Shevchenko Is an Option

While Harrison does seem to be leaning towards walking away from the sport after the Nunes fight, there is one other potential women’s MMA superfight that remains: one against former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

While Shevchenko is currently out with an injury and won’t return until later in 2027, she could be someone who piques Harrison’s interest if she does end up fighting again.

But Harrison also thinks that Shevchenko might be a bit too small for the women’s bantamweight division at this stage of her career, which could throw a wrench into the fight.

“I mean, she’s another, arguably another GOAT of the sport. That’s tough to walk (away). I don’t know, I think I might be too big for her, but I don’t know – she fought Amanda,” Harrison said.