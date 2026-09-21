Arman Tsarukyan Issues Statement Following Big UFC 331 Win

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan issued a statement following his big win at UFC 331 over Mauricio Ruffy.

In the co-main event of UFC 331, Tsarukyan knocked out Ruffy with a standing elbow and punches with just four seconds left in the first round.

The fight was scheduled for five rounds, but Tsarukyan didn’t even need a full round to take care of business against Ruffy and emerge as the likely No. 1 contender at 155 lbs.

Arman Tsarukyan Issues Statement Following Win

Taking to his social media after beating Ruffy at UFC 331, Tsarukyan shared the following statement with his fans.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part in this victory. My coaches, my team, my family, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. This win is for all of you,” Tsarukyan wrote on his Instagram.

Arman Tsarukyan Wants Title Shot

After taking out Ruffy with a brutal knockout, Tsarukyan has made it clear that he wants to be next in line for a title shot at 155 lbs, and it’s hard to disagree with him.

He has won six straight fights, and after beating Ruffy at his own game and knocking him out in the first round, Tsarukyan needs to be next in line to fight UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

While the UFC has been having internal conversations about a rematch between Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, it would be very odd to give Topuria a title shot coming off a TKO loss to Gaethje when you have a clear No. 1 contender like Tsarukyan who is sitting around and waiting for his crack at the belt.

The UFC has not confirmed yet whether Tsarukyan will be next in line for the belt, but it only makes sense given his impressive run, as he hasn’t lost a fight in over four years.

It’s simply time that Tsarukyan got his dream of fighting for the belt, and if the UFC didn’t give it to him, there would likely be significant fan backlash, as it is clear that he is the top contender for the belt, not to mention a fresh matchup for the champion.