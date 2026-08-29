Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Violent Finish Over Mauricio Ruffy

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan shared a bold prediction for his fight against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331.

Tsarukyan battles Ruffy in the highly anticipated, five-round co-main event fight at UFC 331, which goes down on Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the bout, the top lightweight is predicting a violent finish over his foe.

Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Brutal TKO Win Over Mauricio Ruffy

Speaking to stream N3on, Tsarukyan said that he will finish Ruffy via third-round TKO and cut his face open with his elbows, making the Brazilian bleed.

“Round 3 stoppage via TKO. Elbows, elbows – cut his face,” Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan has won 10 UFC fights, and five of those wins have come by stoppage — four via knockout and one by submission.

His fight against Joel Alvarez in 2022 saw Tsarukyan beat up Alvarez on the mat and cut his opponent’s face wide open with sharp strikes, and it appears that he wants to do the same thing to Ruffy at UFC 331.

Arman Tsarukyan Heavily Favored at UFC 331

According to the latest betting odds, Tsarukyan is a -380 betting favorite to defeat Ruffy, who is a +300 betting underdog.

Tsarukyan has one of the best grappling games at 155 lbs, so if he gets Ruffy down to the mat, he will be in his wheelhouse in this fight. It just so happens that grappling is the weakest part of Ruffy’s game, so this looks like a difficult stylistic matchup for the Brazilain, at least on paper.

That being said, Ruffy is a dynamic, fast, powerful, and explosive striker who has legitimate knockout power. We have seen Tsarukyan get stunned before in his fight against Joaquim Silva in 2023, so if Ruffy can connect with a big shot on his chin, then he certainly has the potential to put Tsarukyan’s lights out.

Either way, it’s a fascinating matchup, and it serves as an exciting main event at UFC 331, with the winner likely getting a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje next year, as Ruffy recently confirmed the UFC told him that this fight is for the No. 1 contender spot at 155 lbs.