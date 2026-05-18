The attendance numbers for the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano event, which took place this past Saturday night, have been released.

The star-studded event was headlined by women’s MMA pioneers Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano going at it in the main event, which Rousey ended up winning by armbar submission in just 17 seconds. The event took place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, and was broadcast live on Netflix.

Attendance Numbers for MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano Revealed

According to veteran combat sports business analyst Dave Meltzer in a social media post, the attendance numbers for Rousey vs. Carano were quite good, despite rumblings on social media that the numbers were poor. According to Meltzer, the attendance for MVP MMA was 15,795 people, though he noted it was not a sellout.

“The attendance for Saturday’s event at the Intuit Dome was 15,795, according to Wrestletix. I expect actual paid numbers through the commission to be released. The idea the building was empty was ludicrous but it was not sold out,” Meltzer wrote on X.

According to the Intuit Dome website, the capacity for the arena is 18,500, so if there were 15,795 in attendance for MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano, there were 2,705 available spots left in attendance for patrons to attend. Still, for a non-UFC MMA event, this is excellent attendance, as usually any mixed martial arts event in North America that is not promoted by the UFC doesn’t get close to these types of numbers.

During the broadcast, the arena did look empty at times, but fans who have been to Intuit Dome have suggested that the venue’s true attendance does not translate well to television. Indeed, it looks like that’s the case, as the attendance that MVP MMA drew for this card is quite good for a mixed martial arts card that doesn’t have the three letters of the UFC attached to it. While the event’s promoters surely would have loved a sellout, they are likely quite happy with 15,795 in attendance for this card, as that’s a solid number all told.

MVP MMA Already Looking at Next Event

MVP MMA is already looking at booking their second event, with a potential heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Robelis Despaigne being targeted as a “realistic” headliner after they both had huge knockout wins on Saturday night. As well, a rematch between Mike Perry and Nate Diaz is in the works after their first fight ended by cut stoppage at the end of the second round.

The event’s promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, said that the promotion is looking at Sacramento, California, as a potential site for the event. If that’s the case, then Golden 1 Center — where the NBA’s Sacramento Kings play — makes a lot of sense as the venue. This venue can hold up to 19,000 fans in attendance for concerts, so it would likely be able to hold something similar for an MMA event, though without Rousey headlining their second event, it might be difficult to draw close to that kind of number. Still, after a successful first card, MVP MMA is ready to do it again.