Mike Perry Calls Nate Diaz Rematch ‘Free Money’

Welterweight fan favorite Mike Perry called for a rematch against rival Nate Diaz, and he said that the fight would be “free money” for him.

Perry defeated Diaz via second-round TKO due to cut stoppage after the corner of Diaz said their fighter could not continue. The co-main event of the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card was exciting as expected, as the two veteran fighters threw down for the two rounds the fight lasted. But in the end, the cuts on Diaz’s face were so bad, and with so much blood running down and into his eyes, the right decision was made to stop the fight.

Afterwards, both Perry and Diaz expressed interest in a rematch, as did the bout’s promoters on Netflix, Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, who mentioned the promotion is considering holding a second event in Sacramento, California. That’s close to Diaz’s territory of Stockton, so if MVP MMA does run this fight back, that location makes a lot of sense for this rematch.

And if that’s what Netflix wants, then Perry is in.

Mike Perry Accepts Rematch with Nate Diaz

Speaking to the media following MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano, Perry said that he would accept the rematch with Diaz, but cautioned fans that the result wouldn’t be any different.

“Dude, it’s free money, bro. I’m going to win that fight. I would do the same thing to a lot of people. Elbowing them in the face and stuff like that, in the head, everybody’s going to split open, everybody’s going to bleed. So what are the fans going to do to make it different in his favor? He looked trained up. I know he trained. So, what are the fans going to do? Jump me and stab me before the (expletive) fight? They gonna have to, and I don’t want those problems. I have family. It’s not hate, it was just violent, man. I’m sorry, it’s just my job,” Perry said.

Play

Mike Perry Also Calls Out Conor McGregor

In addition to accepting a rematch with Diaz, Mike Perry also called out Conor McGregor, the UFC superstar whose comeback fight against Max Holloway was announced by UFC president Dana White during the event.

Perry had said in the lead-up to this bout with Diaz that he was hoping a big win on Netflix could potentially launch him back into the UFC, where he once starred. After such an impressive performance, that is certainly a possibility, although Perry may decide to stick around with MVP MMA for now, since a Diaz rematch would be a big-money fight, and one that he believes will be “free money,” as he stated.

But Perry clearly wants to take a stab at McGregor, and it will be interesting to see if the UFC is interested in that fight. While Perry seems like the perfect Netflix fighter, if the UFC called him up and offered him the chance to fight McGregor in the Octagon, it would be hard for him to say no.