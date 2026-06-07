Belal Muhammad Issues Statement After Losing to Gabriel Bonfim

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad issued a statement following his loss to Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Vegas 118.

Despite entering his main event fight against Bonfim as a slight betting favorite, Muhammad was shut out on the scorecards, losing 50-45 in the eyes of the three cageside judges.

For Muhammad, this is a very tough loss, as he’s now dropped three straight. He entered this fight as the No. 5-ranked welterweight in the UFC, but he will surely drop in the ranks after the No. 11-ranked Bonfim beat him.

Belal Muhammad Issues Statement After Gabriel Bonfim Loss

Taking to his social media after he lost to Bonfim at UFC Vegas 118, Muhammad issued a statement to his fans, while also giving props to his friend and teammate Brendan Allen, who defeated Edmen Shahbazyan in the co-main event in what was the Fight of the Night.

“Alhamdillah for everything to blessed to be stressed.. You don’t find out who you are when everything goes your way. You find out when it doesn’t. Grateful for the journey, grateful for the lessons. I’ll be back…Thank you to all my supporters my team and family .. congrats my brother on his big win his hard work paying off on his way to the title,” Muhammad wrote on his Instagram.

Where Does Belal Muhammad Go From Here?

After losing his third straight fight in the Octagon, it’s natural to ask the question about where Muhammad goes from here.

He is going to be 38 years old next month, which means he is one of the older fighters in the UFC welterweight division. While he is not getting finished in his fights, the fact that he has lost three straight bouts no doubt hurts his stock, and it could boot him out of the top 10.

For his next fight, the UFC could match Muhammad up either against someone else in the top-15 rankings who is coming off a loss or multiple losses, or the promotion could potentially use him as a stepping stone against an up-and-coming fighter whom the UFC wants to test.

For example, if the UFC wants to give Muhammad someone who is highly ranked but coming off a loss, then someone like the No. 9-ranked Joaquin Buckley, who was dominated by Sean Brady at UFC 328 last month, could make sense.

But if the promotion’s matchmakers want to give him someone on the rise who is a bit lower in the rankings, then perhaps the No. 12-ranked Mike Malott could be an option.

It’s easy to write Muhammad off right now given his age and losing skid, but he is a former UFC welterweight champion for a reason, so he knows what it takes to get his hand raised in the Octagon.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if Muhammad goes back to the wrestling-heavy style that got him to the top of the weight class in the first place, or if he continues to try to strike with his opponents, a style that doesn’t seem to be doing him any favors as far as wins and losses go.