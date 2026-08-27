Bella Mir Reacts to Losing to Alex Apodaca on DWCS

Women’s MMA prospect Bella Mir, the daughter of UFC legend Frank Mir, reacted after losing to Alex Apodaca in a massive upset on DWCS.

Entering the fight undefeated with a 4-0 MMA record and tons of hype, the 23-year-old Mir was expected to run right through Apodaca, as Mir entered the fight as a monster -6000 betting favorite.

According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion had a plan for Mir to develop her and bring her into the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, that plan went awry on DWCS.

In one of the biggest upsets of all time in combat sports, Apodaca won a unanimous decision as a +1500 betting underdog in a fight result that shocked the MMA community.

Now, we know how Mir feels about what happened.

Bella Mir Issues Statement After DWCS Loss

Following her loss to Apodaca on DWCS, Mir issued a statement about her first career loss in mixed martial arts.

“I’ve lost so many times. Big or small, each loss carries me into a different mindset and learning experience to be a better athlete. I have overcome every single obstacle into my life and I will overcome this one. Now it’s just a bit different that this loss is more famous than my other ones. Thank you so much to everyone sending me love and encouragement. And I promise to all of you that it takes way more than hate and 1 single loss in my mma career to break me,” Mir wrote on her Instagram.

“I want to thank my team, my family, my fans and Dana for getting me here and further. I also want to thank Alex for taking this fight, all respect to her. Everytime I lose, I come back and win something bigger and better. No loss has ever defined me, and neither will this one. And how cool is it to do what I love on such a big platform. Literally living my dream!! Next Best Thing.”

What’s Next for Bella Mir?

At just 23 years of age, Mir still has a ton of time to get back to the drawing board and work on her skills, because it was clear against Apodaca that she isn’t UFC-ready right now.

She might have the pedigree, and on paper, she is supposed to be an accomplished wrestler. But her wrestling was ineffective in this fight as she struggled to get Apodaca down to the mat, and on the feet, her opponent used her length and reach to light up Mir and win the decision on the judges’ scorecards.

The UFC has invested in Mir, as has her famous father, so she won’t be letting this loss be a way out of the sport.

Look for her to get back to the gym and work on her skills, pick up some more experience on the regional scene, and then perhaps try again on DWCS next summer to try and make it to the UFC then, because she wasn’t able to get the job done against Apodaca.