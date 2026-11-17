UFC women’s bantamweight contender Bia Mesquita called out Ailin Perez following her submission win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 334.

Mesquita submitted Chiasson in the first round with a rear-naked choke to improve to 9-0 in her MMA career including a 4-0 UFC record with four submission wins.

Now, she wants to fight Perez, who is riding a seven-fight win streak and closing in on a title shot at 135 lbs.

Bia Mesquita Calls Out Ailin Perez

Speaking to reporters after UFC 334, Mesquita made it clear that Perez is the fight that she wants.

“The (callout) is still the same: I want to face Ailin Perez for the reasons I’ve been talking about so many times. But more than that, now she’s in the top five. I hope I finish the year as a top 10. I think after this performance, I will. Being in the top 10, the next step is to be in the top five – so nothing better than facing her, fighting her, climbing to the top five, and fighting for the title. (I want to fight for the bantamweight title) hopefully by the end of 2027,” Mesquita said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Bia Mesquita Breaks Ronda Rousey’s Submission Record

With her submission win over Chiasson, Mesquita has now won four fights in the UFC women’s bantamweight division via submission, which broke the tie that she had heading into the bout with UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey for the most submission wins in the division’s history.

Now, Mesquita has this incredible UFC record all to herself.

“That’s insane (to break Ronda Rousey’s bantamweight submission record). I wasn’t expecting that, for real. … Ronda was one of the names that opened a lot of doors for all the women to be in the UFC, to have the space we have right now. Being able to break her record is just like amazing because my background is a grappler. I’m a jiu-jitsu fighter, and being able to show that and prove to people that’s who I am, that’s why I’m the ‘Lady GOAT’ – I go there and I put on a show and I finish people,” Mesquita said.