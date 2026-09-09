BKFC Open to Michael Page Reunion

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman said that he is open to a reunion with Michael Page.

Page fought once for BKFC in August 2022, when he lost a majority decision to Mike Perry at BKFC 27.

The Brit has been competing in the UFC for the past three years, but after being released following a boring fight against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris, the final fight on Page’s UFC deal, he is now a free agent and free to sign with any other combat sports promotion.

Could that be a return to BKFC? It seems possible.

David Feldman Open to Michael Page Reunion

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Feldman said that he is more than welcome to have Page back in BKFC, and he is open to him fighting a fellow Brit, Darren Till.

“We would be interested, yes. Number one, that’s first and foremost. Number two, is I think BKFC will force excitement out of ‘MVP’, and I think that the fans would love that. Can you imagine a year down the road or so, you’ve got Darren Till vs. ‘MVP’ in the UK? That would be a tremendous fight,” Feldman said.

Michael Page Drawing Plenty of Interest Already

Now that Page is a free agent, he can sign with anyone he wants, and he has quickly garnered interest on the free-agent market despite a subpar UFC run.

Aside from BKFC, MVP MMA promoter Jake Paul has also made it clear that he is open to bringing Page to his fighting promotion, which will merge with the PFL later this year.

There have also been rumblings that Page could be open to a fight in Scott Coker’s new Strike MMA promotion. The two previously worked together in Bellator MMA, so it makes sense that Page has been connected to them.

As well, Page could potentially fight in Karate Combat, a sport where he wouldn’t have to grapple.

While things ultimately did not work out for Page in the UFC, it appears that he won’t have any problems finding his next home despite his disappointing run of fights inside the Octagon.