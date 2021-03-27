Boxing Star ‘Gets His Revenge’ with Huge KO [WATCH]

British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte stopped Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round of their hotly anticipated rematch on Saturday at Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar. Whyte, 32, is a former interim titleholder in boxing who seemed to be on his way to securing a world title shot last year before getting wrecked by former champion Alexander Povetkin. Whyte badly needed to win his huge and immediate rematch vs. the 41-year-old Russian, and the UK star did exactly that by stopping Povetkin.

You can watch the stoppage below.

THE BODY SNATCHER 💥 pic.twitter.com/vBu7xjmp9a — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 27, 2021

DAZN posted, “Dillian Whyte gets his revenge!”

DILLIAN WHYTE GETS HIS REVENGE! pic.twitter.com/4ms7dp7Va7 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 27, 2021

According to TalkSport’s Michael Benson, Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn suggested after Whyte’s stunning win that the British boxer could be on his way to facing former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next.

Eddie Hearn has stated that he wants Dillian Whyte to fight again this summer, potentially in America. The promoter added that he sees Whyte vs Deontay Wilder as a "colossal fight" that could fill up a stadium. pic.twitter.com/QGKvues3ZI — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 27, 2021

Hearn also represents unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, but that fighter seems on his way to facing WBC and lineal champion Tyson Fury next.

Whyte might be deserving of a title shot now after beating Povetkin, but Joshua vs. Fury would determine boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield over two decades ago.

So facing Wilder could be the next best thing for Whyte.

Twitter Reacts to Whyte’s KO

The Ring’s Mike Baca suggested the boxer had just gotten his revenge. Baca posted, “Good stoppage. Whyte got his revenge. Povetkin looked like a** but toughed it out, tried his best on a night where he wasn’t.”

Good stoppage. Whyte got his revenge. Povetkin looked like ass but toughed it out, tried his best on a night where he wasn’t. — MB2 (@mikebaca2) March 27, 2021

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger had similar thoughts about the fighter. Coppinger posted, “And it’s all over! Dillian Whyte rocks Alexander Povetkin with a series of shots in the fourth and drops him. This time, there is no rally from the Russian. The corner throws in the towel and Whyte gets his revenge.”

And it’s all over! Dillian Whyte rocks Alexander Povetkin with a series of shots in the fourth and drops him. This time, there is no rally from the Russian. The corner throws in the towel and Whyte gets his revenge #PovetkinWhyte2 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 27, 2021

UFC star Darren Till was also watching his countrymen. Till posted about Whyte’s big victory, too. Till posted, “Good showing from Whyte! Great composure!”

Good showing from Whyte! Great composure! — D (@darrentill2) March 27, 2021

UK boxing trainer Shane McGuigan commented on how Whyte chose immediately to get into the rematch after getting stopped by the same fighter in his previous outing.

McGuigan posted, “Well done Whyte. Done the right thing, moving his feet instead of blocking. Tired Povetkin out & perfect shots to finish. Huge credit going straight back in for the rematch & facing the demons”.

Well done Whyte. Done the right thing, moving his feet instead of blocking. Tired Povetkin out & perfect shots to finish. Huge credit going straight back in for the rematch & facing the demons. 👏🏼 — Shane McGuigan (@McGuigans_Gym) March 27, 2021

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael also praised Whyte. Rafael posted, “It is over!!! Drops a very shaky Povetkin and it is over in rd 5! Whyte wins WBC interim title by TKO. Povetkin was never in it. Looked out of it from the ring walk. No legs. No balance. Recovering from Covid. Whyte throwing bombs and jab on point!”

It is over!!! Drops a very shaky Povetkin and it is over in rd 5! Whyte wins WBC interim title by TKO. Povetkin was never in it. Looked out of it from the ring walk. No legs. No balance. Recovering from Covid. Whyte throwing bombs and jab on point! #PovetkinWhyte2 #Boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) March 27, 2021

More Reactions to Whyte’s KO

BT Sport’s Adam Catterall was already looking forward to the potential Whyte vs. Wilder fight. Catterall posted, “Book it.”

Whyte vs Wilder Book it.#PovetkinWhyte2 — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) March 27, 2021

Boxing training, ESPN analyst, and former trainer of Povetkin, Teddy Atlas offered his praise for Whyte, too. Atlas posted, “Proper job done by Whyte, but Povetkin’s legs looked old from beginning”.

Ricky H. Williams posted, “So happy for @DillianWhyte – he deserves his time in the spotlight!”.

So happy for @DillianWhyte – he deserves his time in the spotlight! #PovetkinWhyte2 — Rickie H-Williams (@RickieHW) March 27, 2021

YouTuber Ethan Payne was just happy to call the fourth-round KO for Whyte.

viva dillian whyte 💰 pic.twitter.com/79xkMqFxBb — Ethan Payne (@Behzinga) March 27, 2021

Rachel from Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel was hyped to see a heavyweight boxing showdown between two hard-hitting fighters with mean intentions.

Whyte beat Povetkin by stoppage after losing his last fight to the same fighter by the same method. You can see that previous knockout below.

HOLY SHIT POVETKIN JUST DID THAT pic.twitter.com/cauFrB0nbL — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 22, 2020

Whyte’s revenge KO might not have been as pretty at Povetkin’s KO last year, but it counts just as much and sets the winner up for bigger and better fights down the line.

