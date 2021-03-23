Mike Tyson Reveals: ‘Fight Is On!’

Boxing legend Mike Tyson revealed in a social media chat with Haute Living on Tuesday that he will face Evander Holyfield next in a superfight boxing rematch for the ages. Tyson said the story going around in the media right now about that fight falling apart in recent days is not accurate, and that Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 will happen on May 29.

“There’s a small, fundamental difference. We’ll get some paperwork done, and it’s off to the races with me and Evander,” Tyson said.

Tyson, 54, has been battling it out with Triller, the promoter for his boxing comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. last year. Tyson said in the interview with Haute Living that he wanted to distance himself from promoters going forward.

“I’ve learned so much. We don’t need promoters,” Tyson said.

Tyson likened a boxing promoter to an “overrated cheerleader” and said they aren’t necessary for fighters to have on staff.

When asked what he wanted fans to know most, Tyson made it absolutely clear that Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 was on the way for May 29.

“I just want everybody to know. The fight is on with me and Holyfield. Holyfield is a humble man, and I know that. And he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man. Listen, I’m going to be successful May 29,” Tyson said.

You can watch Tyson reveal his next fight below.

Tyson and Holyfield met twice during the 1990s, and Holyfield won both encounters.

In 1996, Holyfield stopped Tyson in the 11th round back in one of the most shocking upsets in heavyweight championship history. The two superstars fought again the following year, and Tyson was disqualified for biting both of Holyfield’s ears in the infamous “Bite Fight”.

Now, Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 is set for 24 years after their last fight.

Holyfield is 58. The former undisputed cruiserweight and undisputed heavyweight champion hasn’t competed since 2011 but has actively campaigned for another dance with Tyson.

But Holyfield has done more than just campaigned for the mega fight. The four-time heavyweight champion of the world has been training like a madman for it.

You can see some of Holyfield’s training below.

Tyson vs. Holyfield 3 appears to be on its way.

