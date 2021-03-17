Mike Tyson Reveals Next Fight

Boxing legend Mike Tyson announced his return date to the ring via his “Hotboxing with Mike Tyson” podcast. Tyson, 54, will fight on May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Tyson did not yet announce who his opponent would be for his next boxing match, but most pundits expect Tyson to face longtime rival Evander Holyfield in a third showdown.

The two met twice during the 1990s, and Holyfield won both fights.

You can see journalist Michael Benson’s post about Tyson’s big news below.

Mike Tyson has declared that he will return to the ring and fight again on May 29th at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami. [@HotboxinPodcast] It's known there have been talks for a potential Evander Holyfield exhibition, but Tyson did not reveal his opponent. pic.twitter.com/hKulP5Wik9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 17, 2021

Both Tyson and Holyfield, 58, appear to be in incredible shape.

In his last exhibition fight, Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. to an eight-round draw last year on Triller pay-per-view, but now the fighter would be stepping inside the ring with a former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion.

Moreover, Tyson would have the opportunity to finally score a win over the fighter most historians consider to be his greatest rival in the ring.

Of course, that assumes Tyson is facing Holyfield next and not another rival. News about Tyson’s next opponent hasn’t yet been confirmed, but at least there’s a date and venue for the fight.

