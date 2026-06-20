Ex-UFC Star Shares Honest Take on Conor McGregor’s Return

Former UFC competitor Brad Pickett shared his honest thoughts on Conor McGregor‘s upcoming return. Pickett believes McGregor is taking his return seriously.

McGregor has not fought since 2021, when he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has stayed active in other ventures, including acting and promoting. Now, after his previous bout with Michael Chandler fell through, ‘The Notorious’ will return to face Max Holloway in a welterweight bout.

McGregor is aware of what he is getting himself into. He already fought Holloway in the past when both fighters competed at featherweight. The Irishman won that bout by unanimous decision and will hope history repeats itself in their rematch.

A win could be significant for McGregor, as it could push him toward potential title shots at both welterweight and lightweight.

Brad Pickett Shares Honest Take on Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

Brad Pickett pointed to Conor McGregor’s age as a factor in whether his comeback will be successful. McGregor, now 37, is going through a full training camp at an age when most athletes begin to experience a physical decline.

Pickett remains hopeful that McGregor will make it to the fight but does not want to get his hopes up. He noted that the former two-division UFC champion could be experiencing some difficulties during training.

‘One Punch’ compared the Irishman’s situation to his own experiences when training for a fight later into his career.

“Conor is not the type of person who will pull out of a fight, but he’s been out of a training camp for such a long time. I know myself, every time when — obviously, I’m a lot older than he is — but when I try and jump back in, things start to ache. You just don’t feel how you used to,” Pickett exclusively told Heavy Sports via 247Bet UFC Betting. “You know, like they say, when you drop a baby, their bones kind of bend. When you’re a bit older, your bones break. So, I’m just hoping he gets to the fight, first of all.”

Pickett also said it will be nice seeing McGregor back in the octagon regardless of the outcome.

“I don’t care about the outcome. I’m just excited to see him back in the sport. And, being honest, it’s a great fight with Max Holloway,” Pickett said. “Two legends, both fought each other before on the card that I fought on. It was at a UFC event in Boston. I don’t know what date that was, but I was on the same card as that fight. It’s been a long time since.”

McGregor and Holloway Exchange Word Ahead of UFC 329

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McGregor appears committed to his octagon return at UFC 329, as he also exchanged words with Holloway ahead of their bout.

During the UFC Freedom 250 broadcast, the promotion aired an interview segment featuring McGregor, Holloway, and Joe Rogan moderating. There, the Irishman expressed confidence that he will once again defeat ‘Blessed’ and do so convincingly.

“No disrespect Max, you’re not gonna lay a glove on me. And even if you do lay a glove on me, I’m gonna laugh in your face,” McGregor said. “It’s another world here against me, and it’s another world at this weight. I’m gonna come out of this bout unscathed and in all glory.”