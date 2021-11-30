Brock Lesnar & Georges St-Pierre Challenged By UFC Star [LOOK]

Brock Lesnar and Georges St-Pierre may no longer be competing in MMA, however that didn’t stop a UFC star from challenging them to a fight.

No. 11-ranked UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev recently took a shot at both former UFC champions, as well as ex-heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Taking to Twitter on November 29, 2021, “Borz” challenged Lesnar to fight until one of them exits the Octagon. “Let’s fight till one man leaves the cage

@BrockLesnar,” Chimaev tweeted, along with a skull emoji.

Let’s fight till one man leaves the cage @BrockLesnar 💀 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Up next was “DC.”

“@dc_mma Let’s make a wrestling match brother what you think?” Chimaev tweeted to Cormier.

@dc_mma Let’s make a wrestling match brother what you think ? 🤪 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Then, Borz suggested a “king” versus legend match with St-Pierre. “New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think? @GeorgesStPierre,” the Russian tweeted.

New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Now, of course, all three men Chimaev called out are retired from MMA and it’s highly unlikely any fighter would accept Borz’s challenge. Further, Chimaev has only fought as high as a middleweight in the UFC, whereas both DC and Lesnar are former UFC heavyweight champions.

Chimaev is surging right now and will likely land a top-10 ranked welterweight opponent next.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Kamaru Usman Beating Colby Covington at UFC 268