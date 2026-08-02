Ex-UFC Champion Brock Lesnar Set for Hall of Fame Induction

Brock Lesnar will be taking his rightful place in a prestigious Hall of Fame. The former UFC heavyweight champion was announced as an inductee into the University of Minnesota’s ‘M Club’ Hall of Fame.

The University of Minnesota‘s ‘M Club’ is one of the largest and oldest varsity letterwinner clubs. It recognizes and honors student-athletes who earned varsity letters as members of the Golden Gophers. The Hall of Fame inducts several athletes each year, celebrating their contributions to the university and their achievements in their respective sports.

Lesnar’s Hall of Fame announcement was made on the Gophers Wrestling’s official X account.

“After he competes at @WWE #SummerSlam tonight, Brock Lesnar will be back in October as he jois the #Gophers ‘M’ Club Hall of Fame Class of 2026!”

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 2 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

‘M Club’ inductees will also be recognized during the Gophers’ home football game against the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 3.

The Class of 2026 is as follows:

Brock Lesnar – Wrestling

Guillermo Alvarez – Men’s Gymnastics

Luke Appert – Baseball

Daniel Croaston – Men’s Swim & Dive

Lauren Gibbemeyer-Mendes – Volleyball

Jody Horak – Women’s Hockey

Sean Lumpkin – Football

Larry Olimb – Men’s Hockey

Sarah (Wilhite) Parsons – Volleyball

Lezlie Weiss – Softball

When Did Brock Lesnar Attend University of Minnesota?

Brock Lesnar, 49, transferred to the University of Minnesota in 1999 after winning a NJCAA championship. He was a standout collegiate wrestler with the Golden Gophers, where he reached back-to-back NCAA Division I national championship finals.

Lesnar came up short in 1999, losing to eventual three-time Super Bowl winner Stephen Neal. However, the South Dakota native returned and was successful the following year, winning the 2000 NCAA Division I national championship.

Lesnar was a two-time NCAA Division I All-American and a two-time Big Ten Conference champion during his tenure. Now, he takes his rightful place in the University of Minnesota’s ‘M Club’ Hall of Fame.

The collegiate wrestling standout signed with WWE in 2000, debuting on the the main roster in 2002. He quickly became one of the faces of the company and one of the most popular superstars of his generation.

Lesnar eventually transitioned to MMA and signed with the UFC, where he defeated Randy Couture to capture the heavyweight championship. His fights generated strong pay-per-view sales and mainstream attention.

Fans React to Lesnar’s ‘M Club’ Hall of Fame Induction

Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on Lesnar receiving the prestigious recognition from his alma mater.

After the announcement, fans congratulated the former UFC heavyweight champion on social media. They noted that it was long overdue and well deserved.

“GOAT deserves that,” one fan wrote on X.

“From NCAA legend to Hall of Fame icon,” wrote another fan on X. “Lesnar’s legacy was written long before the WWE titles. Well deserved!”

“Absolutely well deserved. Congrats to Brock Lesnar,” wrote a fan on X.

“This is respect,” wrote another fan on X.

“Beyond deserved from everything I’ve heard about his early wrestling days,” Another fan wrote on X.