Cam Newton Takes Aim at Josh Hokit for Michelle Obama Diss

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton took aim at UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit for the disparaging remarks he recently made about Michelle Obama.

After defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House, Hokit used his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to bash Obama, the former First Lady, and suggest that she is a man.

It was a rude comment from Hokit’s mouth, as he went after someone who is universally regarded and respected as an incredible human being. Even UFC president Dana White, a proponent of free speech, condemned the remarks that Hokit made.

But Hokit has stood by them and not apologized.

Cam Newton Takes Aim at Josh Hokit

Speaking on the “4th & 1 Podcast,” Newton shared his thoughts on Hokit’s distasteful comments about Obama.

“In our culture, we don’t play about certain individuals. Certain people are untouchable. If you utter anything disrespectful about an Obama, it doesn’t matter if it’s the daughters, it doesn’t matter if it’s the wife. They are some good people, they served this country well,” Newton said (via Complex).

“That was an innocent bystander. But Mr. Josh, you’re going to stay away from that one. We don’t play about that one.

“Who knows whether he was in his right or wrong mind. But at the end of the day, be very careful and be very mindful, the people who you ain’t cool with or who you don’t like.

“The fact that even Joe Rogan was taken aback. That was tasteless. You’re doing way too much. Brother, please think about what you said, because that was stupid.”

Josh Hokit Responds to Cam Newton

After Newton made these comments, Hokit took to his social media to respond to them.

“Tasteless lol I’d literally slap you tasteless and you wouldn’t do anything about it,” Hokit wrote on X.

Tasteless lol I’d literally slap you tasteless and you wouldn’t do anything about it.. https://t.co/j5O5CJo6Ze — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) June 22, 2026

Hokit is not going to apologize for what he said about Obama, even if the entire sporting world and even his boss at the UFC didn’t like what he said. We’ll see if there are any repercussions for it, but most likely there won’t be any.