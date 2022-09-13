Chael Sonnen Called Out by Ex-UFC Rival for Not Taking Offer

UFC legend Anderson Silva called out Chael Sonnen for not visiting his house for a barbeque.

Former middleweight champion Silva shared a fierce rivalry with Sonnen. Their first clash inside the octagon happened in Aug. 2010 at UFC 117, where Sonnen appeared set to dethrone the dominant champion. Sonnen was getting the better of Silva throughout the fight until “The Spider” locked on a last-round triangle armbar submission to pull off one of the most incredible comebacks ever.

Following the first encounter, Sonnen defeated Brian Stann at UFC 136 and redirected his focus on Silva during the post-fight interview.

“You tell Anderson Silva I’m coming over and I’m kicking down his back door and patting his little lady on the (butt), and I’m telling her to make me a steak, medium-rare, just how I like it,” Sonnen said (via ESPN).

Silva did not take kindly to the comments and the two nearly got to blows while posing for pictures at a media event promoting the rematch. Their second outing was not as one-sided as Silva scored a second-round finish. He extended an offer to Sonnen to visit for a barbeque, indicating an end to one of the most iconic rivalries in the sport.

Silva Calls Out Sonnen for Not Visiting His House for Barbeque

Silva is set to compete against YouTube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul in a celebrity boxing match. Sonnen may have long moved on from competition, but he stays relevant in the sport and hosted the press conference for his former foe’s upcoming fight.

While on stage answering questions from the media, Silva got the chance to inquire why Sonnen did not take him up on the offer.

“You never come to my house, to my barbecue, man,” Silva needled Sonnen, putting an arm over his shoulder (via Bloody Elbow). “Why?”

For his part, Sonnen said that he thought at the time that Silva was just being polite.

“Okay, okay, here’s the thing,” Sonnen explained. “I didn’t think it was a sincere offer. If I knew I was really invited—and then I didn’t know if your wife forgave me. It was a whole thing. That’s the real answer, why I didn’t come.”

It seems that Silva is happy to bury the hatchet and encouraged Sonnen to accept the longstanding offer, with a little note about the location.

“No, c’mon man. You need to come,” Silva responded. “Please.”

“In Brazil?” Sonnen asked, incredulously.

“No. In Brazil, a lot of people try to kill you,” Silva deadpanned. “People hate you in Brazil.”

Sonnen Believes It Was a Nice Gesture

Sonnen took the time to share his thoughts on Silva’s comments after the presser, explaining what he got from the renewed invite.

“I took it as gracious,” Sonnen said. “I don’t know if there’s actually a barbecue that I have been invited to but I think it was a gesture and I got his message. Frankly, I appreciate it. I have not laid eyes on Anderson or had any contact with him since we left the octagon. For me, that feels like yesterday but it was more like a decade ago.

“It is one of those things, can you let bygones be bygones? Not everybody can. I think he was showing me a sign that he’s put it behind us.