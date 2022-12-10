UFC Rival Reacts After Dana White Teases ‘Likely’ Conor McGregor Return

UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler shared his reaction after Dana White hinted at a potential clash with Conor McGregor.

Former title challenger Chandler is coming off a hard-fought loss to Dustin Poirier in his last outing at UFC 281 last month. He came out full throttle in the signature ‘Michael Chandler’ fashion and battled it out with ‘Diamond’ in a Fight of the Year-worthy performance. Poirier pulled off a comeback in the third round to finish Chandler by submission.

‘Iron’ Mike’s addition to the UFC roster in 2021 added a burst of excitement in the 155-pound division. He has proven to be a fan favorite who has consistently put on exhilarating showings for the audience.

He had been rallying for a shot at former two-division champion McGregor over the last few months. The 36-year-old Missouri native reiterated his callout of the Irish icon following his last win over Tony Ferguson in May at UFC 274.

ESPN’s Charlie Moynihan reported on Dec. 8 that company president Dana White teased a potential clash between McGregor and Chandler.

“And @TheNotoriousMMA next fight is likely against @MikeChandlerMMA.”

Chandler Reacts After White Backs Him To Face McGregor

Chandler gave his take on White tapping him to welcome McGregor back inside the octagon.

“Obviously Dana’s on board with it, I think the UFC’s on board with it – I do think Conor’s on board with it,” Chandler told MMA Junkie on Friday. “We’ve seen our interactions in the past. You’re not going to see me out here badmouthing him, mother-effing him, and tweeting him and all that stuff. That’s not my style. I’ve always been respectful of Conor. I’ve always said the sport of mixed martial arts is better when Conor is in it, so let me be the other guy on the other side of the octagon.”

While many have raised concerns over ’The Notorious’ not being in the USADA drug testing pool while recovering, Chandler has no issue with it. He expressed his interest in competing with McGregor at 170 pounds.

“Then also the guy comes back and he’s six months in the USADA testing pool getting tested six times, 12 times, five times, two times – it doesn’t matter. He’s in the pool for that amount of time, six months is half a year. It’s a long time. So, I have no concerns. I’m not that worried about it, honestly. I’ve wished Conor a speedy recovery from the beginning. It’s not like he sprained his ankle.

“It’s not like he broke his hand, it’s not like he broke his nose. The guy shattered his leg. So I hope he’s doing well on it, hopes he’s recovering well. He looks big, tanned and jacked and I would love to fight him at 170. Let’s do it.”

Chandler Says It Will Be the Craziest First Round

According to Chandler, the stylistic matchup with the striking maestro would make for entertaining viewing.

“People think it’s going to be the fastest-paced, craziest first round of all time (and) I definitely think it will be,” Chandler said. “The way that Conor McGregor starts fights, the way I start fights – it’s a car crash in the middle of the octagon. Hopefully at T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas in July.

“It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be awesome and I believe it’s going to happen. Things are moving in the right direction, so let’s make it happen.”