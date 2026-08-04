Charles Oliveira Reacts to Teammate Allan Nascimento’s Death

UFC legend Charles Oliveira reacted to the shocking and tragic death of Allan Nascimento, his longtime teammate at Chute Boxe Diego Lima.

On Monday, the UFC announced that Nascimento, a five-year veteran of the world’s leading MMA promotion and a 15-year MMA veteran, passed away in his sleep due to a heart attack. He was just 34 years old.

The news immediately sent shockwaves through the MMA community, a tight-knit group of fans, fighters, and media, who were left stunned by the loss of Nascimento, who was one of the top flyweight fighters on the UFC roster.

Charles Oliveira Reacts to Longtime Teammate’s Death

Reacting to his longtime teammate’s death, Oliveira shared the following reaction to the shocking and tragic news.

“Today I lost a brother. Thank you for always being there, for sharing the mat, the track, for the words. I only have gratitude for having you by my side, brother, in training, in battles, and in our conversations. I love you, kid, you were awesome,” Oliveira wrote on his social media.

Allan Nascimento’s Death Shocked the MMA World

Given he was only 34 years of age, the fact that Nascimento passed away due to a heart attack in his sleep was absolutely shocking to hear, and it left everyone in the MMA community completely stunned.

Nascimento just competed in June when he lost a split decision to Mitch Raposo at UFC Vegas 119. So the fact that he died not even two months later is hard to even comprehend.

It’s one of the most tragic losses that the MMA community has ever dealt with, which says a lot, given how many respected fighters have died over the years, many of them at a young age. But with Nascimento, his death just came completely out of nowhere, and it’s just truly difficult to understand how this could have happened.

Once again, we at Heavy.com send our condolences to Nascimento’s friends, family, and his teammates at Chute Boxe Diego Lima after they lost an important member of the MMA community in a stunning death that is truly difficult to understand why it happened.