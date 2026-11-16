Ciryl Gane Praised by Daniel Cormier After UFC 334 Win

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier praised Ciryl Gane for his unanimous decision win over Josh Hokit in the main event of UFC 334.

In a back-and-forth war that went the full five rounds, Gane outstruck Hokit over the course of 25 minutes to successfully defend the UFC heavyweight title for the first time.

It was an amazing fight, and afterwards, Cormier praised Gane for his performance.

Daniel Cormier Praises Ciryl Gane

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier shared nothing but kind words for Gane after his amazing showing at UFC 334.

“Josh Hokit showed that he belongs with the elite of the heavyweight division. With that being said, he did not win the title. Ciryl Gane defended his UFC championship in one of the greatest heavyweight title fights of all time, 48-47 across the board,” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Round 1 starts, Hokit is on the pressure right away trying to break Ciryl Gane. Gane fights back, but is doing really good work in that round fighting behind that beautiful jab that he possesses. Round 2, much of the same. It’s Hokit’s pressure. It’s Gane’s ability to land while he is retreating the whole time. Josh Hokit had Ciryl Gane retreating backwards out of the fire until very late.”

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Daniel Cormier Shares His Scorecard for UFC 334 Main Event

As for how he scored it, Cormier said he had it 48-47 Gane with Rounds 1, 4, and 5 in his favor.

“The way I saw the fight, I saw Gane won (Round) 4 and 5, Hokit clearly 2 and 3. Doesn’t matter: Ultimately, we got to the right result – at least in my opinion. Through the middle of the fight, it seemed like Ciryl Gane was absolutely melting – melting, mouth open, retreating, can’t stand his ground. Hokit was pressuring him. But Round 4 and 5, Ciryl Gane showed and proved why he is the world champion. He won the fourth round, won the fifth round,” Cormier said.

“His coach Fernand Lopez told him, ‘You’ve got to go to the body and start throwing more kicks.’ He did exactly that. He landed a lot of knees to the body. That slowed Hokit down, and then in Round 5, he did the same thing and added kicks. I thought that Ciryl Gane had his greatest performance tonight in his biggest moment of his career. He had fought three times for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship, and he had lost every one of those times. Tonight, he won in that big spot.”