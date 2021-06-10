Surprising Challenge for Colby Covington: ‘Let’s Do 165’

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega is smackdab in the middle of filming the latest season of “The Ultimate Fighter” where he’ll eventually end up meeting UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski with UFC gold on the line. Still, that didn’t keep “T-City” from offering a surprising catchweight challenge to controversial UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington on Wednesday.

Ortega tweeted directly to Covington, “@ColbyCovMMA let’s do 165 I’ll make your name relevant. We don’t bitch out where I’m from . LA bitch West Up”.

@ColbyCovMMA let’s do 165 I’ll make your name relevant. We don’t bitch out where I’m from . LA bitch West Up — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) June 10, 2021

Already Unlikely Fight Would Have To Wait Anyway

Because of their vast size disparity, Ortega vs. Covington isn’t likely to happen anytime soon.

Besides, Covington’s next fight was already revealed by UFC president Dana White, and it’s against UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

But those aren’t the only things keeping the megafight from happening.

Per MMA Fighting, the UFC is targeting Volkanovski vs. Ortega for UFC 266 in September, and that fight would have to take precedence since both 145-pounders are the coaches and main stars of this year’s “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show on ESPN+.

Still, Ortega seems to be serious about facing Covington inside the Octagon someday.

While the featherweight would essentially be jumping up more than one weight class to face “Chaos” at 165, it seems Ortega has had enough of Covington’s complaints about Ortega and Volkanovksi being given their starring roles on the series.

In fact, it looks like he wants to fight about it.

Covington Blasted ‘TUF’ Coaches

According to MMA Junkie, Covington recently told reporter James Lynch that this season’s coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” were so boring that they would end up making a “mockery” of the show.

“Yikes,” Covington said. “I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors and be smacking themselves in the head. You don’t want those two guys as your coaches, as your comeback season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show. I mean, there’s just not entertainment factor there, you know?”

Covington admitted the featherweight stars were “decent” fighters but that doesn’t think they do enough outside the cage to promote themselves or the show.

“Those guys, yeah, they’re decent fighters, but…There’s no controversy. There’s no drama. There’s no nothing. There’s no storyline. I feel bad for the show. I wish I could’ve come back to the show and give the people what they want,” Covington said.





Of course, Covington was originally rumored to be coaching “The Ultimate Fighter” against Jorge Masvidal, but that ended when Masvidal got his desired rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

So Covington was left out in the cold, and it might be what’s made him so critical about the show’s selected stars.

Rivals Joined Forces to Rip Covington

Ortega and Volkanovski might be rivals right now, but both featherweights have already joined forces against Covington over his comments about them and the show.

It happened about two weeks ago

Ortega blasted Covington for being a “b****” and said he didn’t even want the gig in the first place, but now he’s glad he took it because it meant Covington didn’t.

He posted, “Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even f***** want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got a**** out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it B****”.

Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even fucken want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got assed out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it Bitch — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 28, 2021

Volkanovski also slammed Covington, too. He posted, ” “@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little b****. You literally play a character to stay relevant.”

@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 29, 2021

So Ortega and Volkanovski might not get along about everything, but they seem to have the same thoughts and feelings about Covington.

