Dustin Poirier Trashes ‘Punching Bag’ Nate Diaz

UFC legend Dustin Poirier trashed “punching bag” Nate Diaz after he lost via TKO to Mike Perry at MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano.

Diaz was cut open by Perry, and his corner stopped the fight at the end of the second round due to blood pouring down into his eyes, rendering him visionless. Still, because it was a cut stoppage and not a true knockout, MVP MMA wants to run back the rematch with Diaz and Perry later this summer.

While that might be the plan, Poirier still wants to get his hands on his longtime rival Diaz.

Dustin Poirier Trashes Nate Diaz

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Poirier trashed Diaz for his performance against Perry at MVP MMA.

“He looked like (expletive). He looked horrible. He looked like he didn’t want to be in there. He looked like a punching bag. He looked off balance. His timing was horrible. I mean, dude. When somebody loses, I don’t like to (expletive) on them so hard. He looked horrible, man,” Poirier said.

Poirier once again said that he has no problem stepping into the cage with Diaz, in a fight that has been many years in the making, though he admitted that his rival needs to rest up after taking a horrific beating against Perry.

“We’ve been circling each other for years and years and years. We could have fought. He knows that. I wish he could be honest with the fans and say that he pulled out or didn’t come to terms with the UFC, whatever it was, for the couple of times that we were supposed to fight, that it never happened. But dude, after the way he looked on Saturday night, he can’t talk right now, man. He needs to take a break. He needs to go get some sleep and rest, not me,” Poirier said.

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a Long Time Coming

The fight between Poirier and Diaz is a long time coming, as it was supposed to happen in the UFC years ago, but it never did. At the time, it was said that Poirier was the one who was injured and had to pull out. But Poirier recently denied that’s what happened, saying that the UFC and Diaz couldn’t come to financial terms on a contract and that’s why the fight didn’t happen.

Right now, Diaz is a free agent after competing against Perry in MVP MMA, but after making $500,000 in disclosed pay, he would likely have no problem coming back to fight Perry for that promotion again. That being said, the UFC is said to be interested in bringing Diaz back, even offering him Conor McGregor for his comeback fight, before Diaz chose to fight in MVP MMA against Perry instead.

Poirier retired last year after he lost to Max Holloway at UFC 318, but he could always return to the cage anytime he wanted, as the UFC would surely love to have him back. And if that happens, then he’d happily welcome Diaz back to the Octagon.