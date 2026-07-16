Colby Covington Trashes ‘Deadbeat Father’ Dustin Poirier

Former UFC fighter and current RAF wrestler Colby Covington took shots at former teammate Dustin Poirier, calling him a “deadbeat father.”

Covington, who retired from the UFC in May, steps on the wrestling mats against Arman Tsarukyan in the main event of RAF 11 on Saturday. Before that match, Covington did an interview with MMAFighting.com’s Mike Heck, where he absolutely unloaded on his former training partner at American Top Team, Poirier, for the comments he made about Conor McGregor in the wake of his injury TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329.

Following that loss, Poirier called McGregor a “dirtbag” and made other negative comments about him, kicking McGregor while he was down. In Covington’s opinion, these comments show the true character of Poirier, who was arrested on Father’s Day last month after being drunk at an Atlanta airport and acting threatening towards police and airport workers.

Colby Covington Trashes Dustin Poirier

Not thrilled with what Poirier said about McGregor, Covington let his former ATT have it.

“McGregor is still a first ballot Hall of Famer and the biggest star the sport’s ever seen, so I’m not gonna kick him while he’s down, I’m not going to be like that fraud Dustin soy boy, Louisiana swamp trash Poirier. I’m not going to kick him while he’s down, especially a guy that made Dustin’s career. He was giving Dustin great advice. He said, ‘Bro, get this in control, otherwise, your life’s going to spiral out of control,'” Covington said.

“You see Dustin, he’s cussing at a cop, calling the little desk ladies that are just sitting there and minding their own business, doing their job, calling them hoes multiple times. It’s disgusting. Dustin Poirier is the biggest fake nice guy I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’ve been telling people for years. I’ve been saying Dustin’s a fake nice guy. He plays a nice guy on camera, but off camera, he’s a piece of (expletive) person. He’s a deadbeat father, and how ironic we’re on Father’s Day and he was out there cussing out cops and calling girls hoes. Now that I think of it, Conor’s loss is because of Dustin’s dad’s fault. Everything that Dustin was saying was his dad’s fault. He wasn’t taking any blame, no accountability. Said all this is because of my dad, ‘Oh my dad this,’ taking no accountability for his own actions, just blaming it all on his dad.”

Colby Covington Believes Conor McGregor Fights Again

When asked if he thinks McGregor fights again in the wake of suffering yet another in-fight injury, Covington said that he believes the Irishman will step into the Octagon once again.

“Yeah, I do think Conor fights again. He still has that fire and he still wants to compete. He has his last fight on his UFC contract, so I’m sure he wants to fulfill that and then see what the future holds for himself. But, Conor, he needs fighting. He really does to keep structure in his life, to keep everything sane in his mind. Fighting’s good for Conor, so he needs that structure,” Covington said.