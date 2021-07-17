Combate Global Finalizes Single-Night MMA Tournament

Combate Global finalized its eight-woman MMA tournament on August 13. Earlier this month, the company revealed exclusively to Heavy its plan for a single-night tournament in the women’s strawweight division. Just four of the eight total fighters were revealed previously, but now the other four names have been added to the mix.

Yasmine Jauregui (5-0), from Tijuana, Mexico, Stephanie Frausto (8-7), from Madera, California, Yajaira Cunningham (3-2), a Miami-based fighter representing Nicaragua, and Claudia Diaz (1-2), from Barcelona, Spain make up the rest of the single-night MMA tournament on August 13.

The first four confirmed entrants for the tournament were named earlier this month. The list included Criszaida Adames (4-0) from the Dominican Republic, Paulina Vargas (4-1) from Guadalajara, Mexico, Karen Cedillo (4-2) from Monterrey, Nuevo Mexico, and Claire Lopez (4-3) from Paris, France.

Now, all eight fighters are set to do battle in the company’s next one-night MMA tournament.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

More Details About Combate Global’s Next MMA Tournament

The 115-pound women’s MMA action is set for August 13 at Univision Studios in Miami. The fights will stream live in the U.S. via Paramount+ in English as well as air live on television via Univision and TUDN in Spanish.

UFC star Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña will be calling the action live on Paramount+ alongside Combate Global play-by-play announcer Max Bretos.

Earlier this year, Combate Global promoted an eight-man, single-night MMA tournament in the bantamweight division.

That event crowned tournament champion David Martinez on May 29.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Combate Global’s Innovative Approach Continues

Combate Global is one of the fastest-rising promotional companies in combat sports. The U.S.-based MMA company gears its programming toward the growing Hispanic demographic, and it caters to Millennials.

Combate Global was founded as Combate Americas eight years by Campbell McLaren, co-founder of the UFC, and former Strikeforce director of communications Mike Afromowitz.

Per NY Post, Combate Global wants to be the “salsa” of MMA.

“I know I have overused this quote, but salsa outsells ketchup in the U.S. because everybody likes Spanish flavor. … We put a lot of flavor in [MMA],” McLaren said.

The company rebranded as Combate Global in March per the Associated Press “to reflect the addition of fighters from outside the U.S. and Latin America, and to emphasize the importance of competitors fighting for their countries.”

In that way, Combate Global seeks to be something like the World Cup of MMA. Its fighters are matched in a country vs. country style of competition, and that’s something quite different than any other MMA promoter has ever done before or is doing now.

READ NEXT: ‘All She Does Is Smash Fools and Cash Checks’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel