Conor McGregor’s Foe Serving As Backup for UFC 264: Report

Fans could see a clash between Conor McGregor and a different foe at UFC 264 should Dustin Poirier pull out of the fight.

According to a recent report from Combate’s Evy Rodrigues, as well as MMA Junkie, former UFC 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos is currently in Las Vegas cutting weight to serve as a backup in case either McGregor or Poirier can’t make it to the Octagon on July 10, 2021.

“Former UFC Lightweight champion @RdosAnjosMMA is in Vegas with his team,” Rodrigues wrote. “He is currently cutting weight to be an alternate in case something happens with the UFC 264’s main fight.

Interestingly, McGregor has been linked to “RDA” before, having been scheduled to fight the Brazilian for his lightweight championship when “Notorious” was the featherweight champion in 2016. The UFC 196 fight fell through after dos Anjos suffered an injury and he was replaced by Nate Diaz.

Dos Anjos is currently ranked No. 7 in the division and is coming off a win over Paul Felder, returning to the 155-pound division after an eight-fight stint at welterweight. After defeating Felder in November 2020, RDA called out Notorious, with McGregor accepting. However, the fight once again never came to fruition and the Irishman went on to fight Poirier.

McGregor Reacted to the News of RDA Acting As Backup

Notorious seems to have no issue to dos Anjos serving as the backup.

“Put dos anjos in at the same time,” McGregor tweeted, reacting to the news early Thursday morning.

Put dos anjos in at the same time. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 8, 2021

At the time of this writing, Poirier has not responded to the reports of dos Anjos filling in.

UFC 264 Fight Card

UFC 264 is set to take place on July 10, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in front of a sold-out live crowd. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will serve at the main event of the night, with an important top-five welterweight clash placed in the co-main slot. No. 2-ranked 170-pounder Gilbert Burns will look to bounce back after his failed title bid against Kamaru Usman in February by taking on No. 4 Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

See the full fight card below:

Main Card via ESPN+ PPV

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Preliminary Card via ESPN and ESPN+

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Early Preliminary Card on ESPN+

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

