Conor McGregor Blasts Ex-UFC Champ: ‘F*** You!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum trashed each other via social media on Friday. Werdum ripped into McGregor over the Irishman taking aim at Bellator about that promoter’s lack of testing for performance-enhancing drugs. But Werdum seemed to take McGregor’s social media post about the issue as a veiled shot at Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, so Werdum lit into McGregor via Twitter.

McGregor wasn’t having that. After reading it, McGregor posted, “…Man, f*** you, what a business this is.”

Werdum had posted, “Losers always will try to find excuses. Champions work very hard and don’t distracted by ants. [Cris Cybrog] Is a living legend McGregor is filha-da-puta HEY’.

Losers always will try to find excuses. Champions work very hard and don’t distracted by ants. @CyborgsGloves Is a living legend McGregor is filha-da-puta HEY https://t.co/2duYMLwu5m — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) October 24, 2020

McGregor posted, “Huh? I did not mention Cris whatsoever. Nothing to do with Cris at all. It is a request to the promotion, as a top tier one, to up its PED testing program. As currently there is zero in place. This is a dangerous business and to take a lax stance here, at this level, is wrong.”

Then, McGregor posted, “Actually wait! Aren’t you currently banned for steroids right now? And got your sentenced reduced for ratting other people? And also just recently signed to this promotion I speak of? Woah. Man, f*** you. My lord, what a business this is.”

Actually wait! Aren’t you currently banned for steroids right now?

And got your sentenced reduced for ratting other people? And also just recently signed to this promotion I speak of? Woah.

Man, fuck you.

My lord, what a business this is. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

But Werdum wasn’t done. The 43-year-old took another couple more runs at McGregor via social media.

Werdum posted, “An alcoholic and a Coke head should not worry about testing anything @ScottCoker always do a good job.”

The funny thing is it was cause a girl 145 that trains at your gym Sinaed Kavanagh posted a tweet about testing following Cyborg Beating her up Why are you backtrack now https://t.co/D0Iskh7YsQ — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) October 24, 2020

Then, Werdum posted, “You shouldn’t manage any female because you cannot be trusted with anybody’s daughter or wife when I see you I’m gonna give you Brazilian‘s slap.”

You shouldn’t manage any female because you cannot be trusted with anybody’s daughter or wife when I see you I’m gonna give you Brazilian‘s slap 👋 https://t.co/vJ4L8cbQO1 pic.twitter.com/MdnZqH1Q13 — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) October 24, 2020

Cyborg momentarily chimed in to say that she wasn’t actually managed by McGregor, but she deleted that tweet just a few minutes after posting it.

Both McGregor and Cyborg have the same manager, Audie Attar.

