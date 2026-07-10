Conor McGregor Has Bold Prediction vs. Max Holloway at UFC 329

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has a bold prediction for his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 this weekend.

McGregor meets Holloway in the headliner of UFC 329, which takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is set for five rounds in the UFC welterweight division.

This is a rematch between the two after they previously fought in August 2013, back when they were both younger in their careers and fighting at featherweight. McGregor won a decision that night by using his wrestling in a fight where he tore his ACL.

Now, 13 years later, they meet again. Only this time, McGregor has a bold promise for his foe.

Conor McGregor Has Bold Prediction for UFC 329

Speaking at the UFC 329 pre-fight press conference on Thursday, McGregor made a bold prediction for his fight with Holloway. While Holloway is hoping he wins this rematch and evens up his series with McGregor at 1-1, the Irishman believes he will get the job done once again, and he thinks he will hurt the Hawaiian so badly that he will be forced to retire from MMA.

“I find it disrespectful,” McGregor said of Holloway already talking about a trilogy match. “It shows he’s here for the economics of it. I forecast Holloway’s retirement on Saturday night.”

Conor McGregor just said he's gonna RETIRE Max Holloway at UFC 329 😳 🗣️ Conor: "I find it disrespectful [Max is already asking for a trilogy]. It shows he's here for the economics of it. I forecast Holloway's retirement on Saturday night." 🗣️ Max: "I hope he knows how to swim,… https://t.co/AIj5GUFOJf pic.twitter.com/0EqXisbzUH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 10, 2026

UFC 329 Betting Odds

With two days to go until the big fight, the betting odds have Holloway as the favorite, with McGregor as the underdog.

Given that Holloway is the younger fighter, has been far more active in recent years, and should have a big advantage as far as the cardio is concerned, it makes sense that he is favored to win this fight.

After all, McGregor hasn’t fought in five years, he is coming off a brutal broken leg injury, and he hasn’t won a fight in over six years, so he has some disadvantages.

But McGregor’s one-punch KO power makes this fight intriguing since all it takes is for him to land one big punch to knock Holloway out cold. That’s why people are excited for this fight despite Holloway holding many advantages on paper.