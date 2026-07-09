UFC 329 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 Live Stream

The most eagerly anticipated UFC press conference of the year is set to go down on July 9, featuring the return of Conor McGregor as he looks to make a fairytale return against old-time rival Max Holloway.

McGregor and Holloway have fought before, with McGregor getting the upper hand. Now, many factors come into play in their rematch, including fighting at welterweight, the possibility of McGregor fighting out of his contract, and doubt surrounding his latest appearance.

Despite this, the energy is frenetic, and expectations are high for the return of the ‘Mac,’ beginning with his first press conference in over five years in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 329 Press Conference.

When Is The UFC 329 Press Conference?

The pre-event press conference is scheduled for 10 pm ET on Thursday, July 9. It will only feature the main and co-main event fighters: Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Paddy Pimblett, and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Where To Watch The Conor McGregor UFC 329 Press Conference

UFC will be live-streaming the press conference free of charge on their YouTube channel. Viewers will be able to join the live chat and react in time with the athlete appearances.

UFC’s official live stream is embedded below.

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Who Fights at UFC 329?

UFC 329 is a 14-fight card, with big names making the bill, including former title challengers Cory Sandhagen, Paddy Pimblett, and Brandon Royval. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker stars on the prelims opposite finisher Nikita Krylov, and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt looks to win two fights in a row against Adrian Yanez.

Conor McGregor (22-6) vs. Max Holloway (27-9); welterweight

Benoit Saint-Denis (17-3) vs. Paddy Pimblett (23-4); lightweight

Cory Sandhagen (18-6) vs. Mario Bautista (17-3); bantamweight

Gable Steveson (3-0) vs. Elisha Ellison (5-2); heavyweight

Brandon Royval (17-9) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1); flyweight

Damian Pinas (9-1) vs. Cesar Almeida (7-2); middleweight

Ryan Gandra (9-1) vs. Zach Reese (10-3); middleweight

Cody Durden (18-10-1) vs. Ode Osbourne (13-9); flyweight

Cody Garbrandt (15-7) vs. Adrian Yanez (17-6-1); bantamweight

Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1) vs. Luke Riley (13-0); featherweight

Robert Whittaker (26-9) vs. Nikita Krylov (31-11); light heavyweight

Tracy Cortez (12-3) vs. Cong Wang (9-1); flyweight

King Green (35-17-1) vs. Terrance McKinney (18-8); lightweight

Farid Basharat (15-0) vs. John Garza (6-1); bantamweight

When is UFC 329?

McGregor vs. Holloway 2 kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, July 11. The prelims will end at 9 pm ET, with the main card taking over until McGregor and Holloway are expected to fight around 11 pm ET. The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Was Conor McGregor’s Last Fight?

McGregor last fought in 2021 at UFC 264, in a trilogy rematch with perennial rival Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ had notched a knockout against McGregor in their previous fight, and the Irishman was keen to prove it was a fluke.

It didn’t work in his favour, as a pre-existing leg injury resurfaced during the fight. Despite some good moments on the feet, Poirier eventually walked McGregor against the cage, where McGregor’s tibia bone gave away—Anderson Silva style—triggering a doctor’s stoppage in between rounds.

His recovery, among other factors, brings a nebulous energy into his return fight at UFC 329.