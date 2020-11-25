Conor McGregor: ‘Stack Them Up!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is amped about the UFC’s upcoming fight schedule, particularly about what’s happening inside the lightweight division. More importantly, the 32-year-old Irishman seems to believe all that action could help keep McGregor busy with UFC fights for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, McGregor posted his excitement at seeing Tony Ferguson’s next fight booked for UFC 256 on December 12.

McGregor posted, “Excellent news regarding the booking of @TonyFergusonXT and @CharlesDoBronxs for the UFC’s upcoming 12/12 fight card. Stack them up, LET’S GO! #Buzzing #Raring #Slaughterhouse”.

UFC 256 Shaping Up

UFC 256 on December 12 now features a lightweight battle between Ferguson and Charles Oliveira.

That fight was added to the card just this week as the UFC continues to deliver action-packed fight cards for the rest of 2020.

McGregor’s “stack them up” comment, along with his reference to the “slaughterhouse”, suggests the UFC’s most popular fighter envisions a super busy 2021.

McGregor is already slated to face Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23. On top of that, McGregor wants to face boxing champ Manny Pacquiao in a superfight crossover boxing match in 2021, too.

But McGregor is now also suggesting that he’s excited about his other potential fights in the UFC’s 155-pound division.

The 32-year-old has never faced Ferguson. He’s also never locked horns with Oliveira. A win by either at UFC 256 would help Ferguson or Oliveria make sense for being McGregor’s next opponent, assuming McGregor also wins his fight against Poirier at UFC 257.

That’s especially true if UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ends up staying retired, or perhaps only comes back for his long-desired superfight against retired UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

If either of those things ends up happening, the UFC would want to keep sorting through the top 155-pound contenders until a new champion could be crowned.

Lightweight Action Heats Up

Action in the UFC’s stacked lightweight division is heating up fast.

Both McGregor and his next opponent, Poirier, are ranked among the top contenders at 155 pounds. McGregor is the No. 4-ranked lightweight in the world, and Poirier is No. 2.

McGregor defeated Poirier by first-round knockout six years ago, but both fighters believe they have what it takes “this time” to win the second fight.

Meanwhile, Ferguson heads into his next fight ranked No. 3 in the division. Oliveira is tied for No. 6 with former champion Rafael dos Anjos.

By the way, McGregor also suggested earlier this month that he would be down to fight Dos Anjos sometime next year, too.

Dos Anjos defeated Paul Felder via decision in his first fight back at 155 pounds on November 14.

Dustin first, but I’m down for it all. Throwback to this classic lol.

Look at Dana hahahah

Vintage MMA entertainment.

El Chap! pic.twitter.com/GiC3yl8HB6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2020

Other top contenders in the UFC’s stacked lightweight division include ex-interim champ Justin Gaethje (No. 1), 3-time Bellator champ Michael Chandler (yet to debut in UFC) and the always dangerous Dan Hooker (No. 5).

So McGregor is hyped about all the big lightweight fights coming down the line, both the ones he knows about already and the ones that only exist as possibilities.

