Conor McGregor Speaks out After Being Formally Charged

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor spoke to the media immediately following his official sentencing for his March arrest.

On Tuesday, March 22, McGregor was arrested after driving recklessly in Ireland, according to a report from the Irish Independent.

Now, he’s been formally charged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Conor McGregor is Facing 6 Charges

Conor McGregor has been charged earlier today with two counts of dangerous driving, no insurance, failing to produce insurance and having no license. The charges stem from McGregor’s recent arrest when caught driving dangerously in his Bentley back in March.#VMTV #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/2dr5LYMnoh — Violent Money TV (@VM_TV_) April 7, 2022

According to MMA Fighting, McGregor was initially “charged with dangerous driving, but now faces two counts of that charge in addition to four other charges, including driving without insurance, driving without a license, and not producing the necessary documentation at the Garda station within 10 days.”

According to Dublin Live, McGregor appeared in the Blanchardstown courthouse around 11 am on Thursday. The outlet reported that McGregor “made no reply” to the charges and “sat quietly in the dock for the short hearing.” Additionally, his lawyer, Michael Staines “told the court that his license and insurance have been shown to the gardai,” according to the outlet.

The charges stem from a reckless driving incident in which McGregor was detained while driving his $187,000 Bentley Continental GT. The car was eventually seized.

At the time of the incident, McGregor’s rep gave a statement that said he’d been stopped for “alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,” according to MMA Junkie.

Heavy reached out to McGregor’s lawyer and management and has not received a response yet.

Conor McGregor Addresses the Media

He was seen outside the courthouse on Thursday dressed in one of his signature suits and playfully answered media questions. When asked if he had anything to say following the charges he said, “Straight back into training” which is what he tweeted, as well.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the Octagon,” McGregor said to the media, who were surrounding him as he waited on the curb for his ride. “We’ll see what happens,” she said when asked if he had an opponent in mind.

“I think 170 is where I’m at,” he said when asked if Henry Cejudo might be the next opponent for him. McGregor also tweeted, “3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it,” on the same day he was formally charged.

Report: Conor McGregor Has a ‘Lengthy List of 18 Convictions’ on His Record Already

According to MMA Junkie, “McGregor, 33, has a lengthy list of 18 convictions to his name – many of which are driving-related, according previous reports. Other offenses include assault causing harm and public order issues.”

McGregor is also currently being sued in civil court for an alleged 2018 sexual assault. That case is ongoing and McGregor denies any wrongdoing related to that suit.

McGregor famously punched a man at a bar that he now owns. He was issued a fine in that case. He was also accused of assault after knocking the phone out of someone’s hand in Miami. But probably his most famous run-in with the law was when he threw a dolly into a UFC bus window at UFC 223.

READ NEXT: UFC Fighter Shares ‘Nasty’ Photos Following Chainsaw Accident