Social Media Superstar’s Fight vs. Manny Pacquiao [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor thought he was on his way to landing a superfight boxing match against Manny Pacquiao next, but now it appears the 42-year-old boxing legend has moved on to his backup plan instead.

Lightweight boxing contender Ryan Garcia has over 8.3 million followers on Instagram and is considered by many to be one of the biggest social media superstars in the world. After teasing the idea of a massive megafight heading his way over the last week or so, Garcia, 22, announced via Instagram on Sunday that he had finally landed his dream fight against Pacquiao.

Garcia posted, “A dream turned reality. It’s an honor to share the Ring with @mannypacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best Man Winning.”

Is McGregor vs. Pacquiao Dead Now?

McGregor, 32, believed his fight vs. Pacquiao was a sure thing before his setback against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

The fighter even admitted to the media at the post-fight press conference on Saturday that he was still interested in participating in future boxing matches despite his loss at UFC 257.

In fact, the fighter suggested Poirier’s leg kicks were so hard on him in the main event of UFC 257 that they served as a solid reminder to him that the UFC megastar wouldn’t have to deal with such things inside a boxing ring.

“There’s none of the leg kicks in boxing anyway,” McGregor said.

But now it appears McGregor’s main target in boxing has decided to move on.

So McGregor might still be headed into a boxing ring again sometime soon, but now it appears it most definitely won’t be against Pacquiao.

At least that’s what can be assumed after Garcia’s announcement on Sunday that was less than 24 hours after McGregor’s stunning loss to Poirier at UFC 257.

Pacquiao Implied Megafight vs. McGregor

Pacquiao implied on social media before McGregor’s bout against Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday night that a megafight boxing match between the boxing superstar and the world’s most popular MMA fighter was on its way.

Pacquiao posted, “Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans.”

Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans. #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

But after his loss, the only eight-division world champ in boxing history was congratulating Poirier.

Pacquiao posted, “Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win!”

Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

By the next day, Garcia had announced his fight vs. Pacquiao was on, and that can only mean McGregor’s desired superfight vs. the Filipino firecracker was now toast.

