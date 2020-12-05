Conor McGregor: Leaked Sparring Footage [WATCH]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is heading back to the Octagon in less than 50 days. Judging by the sparring footage McGregor leaked on Instagram over the weekend, the 32-year-old Irishman should be in fine form when he takes on Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier next month at UFC 257.

You can watch below a clip of McGregor sparring a Polish MMA fighter named Mateusz Piskorz.

Piskorz (15-6) is a 28-year-old pro-MMA fighter who has competed under the Bellator MMA banner as well as several other MMA promotional companies.

Most notably, McGregor’s counterpunching and balance already appear to be on point. World-renowned as one of the best strikers in MMA today, McGregor appears to dominate the welterweight sparring partner with his faster hands and more accurate strikes.

Can he do the same to Poirier? We won’t know that until next month.

UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier 2

McGregor’s fight against Poirier takes place in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23.

It’s the first UFC pay-per-view card of 2020, and it features a rematch between two of the UFC’s best and most popular lightweight stars.

McGregor defeated Poirier six years ago via the first-round stoppage during the early part of both fighters’ UFC careers.

But both stalwart 155-pounders have gone on since to do big things in the sport, so most expect the rematch to be a serious battle.

McGregor is one of only four fighters in UFC history to hold two divisional championships at the same time. The first-ever UFC “champ champ” is also one of only seven UFC fighters to have ever earned more than one divisional championship over a career.

Meanwhile, Poirier also captured UFC gold. The 32-year-old American is a former interim champ in the UFC’s stacked 155-pound lightweight division.

The best part about the fight though? The winner should be positioned to get another title shot soon. Both McGregor (No. 4) and Poirier (No. 2) are ranked among the top five contenders in the division per the UFC’s official rankings.

READ NEXT: UFC Star: ‘I’m the Only Guy That Can Beat Israel Adesanya!’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel