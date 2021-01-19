Conor McGregor Hit With Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was hit with a multimillion lawsuit by an unnamed woman in Dublin, Ireland, for alleged personal injury. According to ESPN, the events leading to the lawsuit allegedly took place in 2018, and the woman’s mother also filed a separate suit against McGregor, one that includes a smaller claim.

Per ESPN, the attorney for the woman who filed the suit would not provide additional details on the case at this time.

A spokesperson commenting about the suit on behalf of McGregor denied any wrongdoing. Per that statement:

“After an exhaustive investigation…in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed-circuit footage, and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected. The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

McGregor faces Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23 in Abu Dhabi.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: PFL’s Claressa Shields: ‘Does She Know Who the F*** I Am?’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel